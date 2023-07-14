Last Updated:

In Pics: Bastille Day Celebrated With Magnificent Parade Led By French, Indian Soldiers

The 2023 annual Bastille Day parade showed a combination of France's and India's military might as PM Modi and President Macron attended the event.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
1/20
Image: AP

France celeberated its national holiday on July 14, 2023 with warplanes and a grand Bastille Day parade in Paris as more than 100,000 police deployed around the country.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
2/20
Image: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the Champs-Elysees avenue. The annual event celeberates the start of the French Revolution on July 14 in 1789.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
3/20
Image: AP

Macron walked on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the annual Bastille Day military parade. This year the celebraitons come in the wake of the nation’s most serious rioting in 20 years.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
4/20
Image: AP

PM Narendra Modi, smiles with French President's wife Brigitte Macron prior to the start of the Bastille Day parade. India is the guest of honor at this year's celebrations.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
5/20
Image: AP

Macron hugs PM Modi, the Indian PM watched the parade in the VIP tribune alongside Macron. 

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
6/20
Image: AP

About 240 Indian troops led the march down the Champs-Elysees before thousands of French forces, and French-made Indian warplanes joined the traditional flyby above the event.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
7/20
Image: AP

The Republican Guard soldiers stand prior to the start of the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
8/20
Image: AP

Macron stands in the command car at the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day military parade. Vehicles on display included the Caesar anti-missile batteries that France is providing to Ukraine.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
9/20
Image: AP

The Bastille Day parade includes 6,500 people marching, 94 planes and helicopters, 219 ground vehicles, 200 horses and 86 dogs. 

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
10/20
Image: AP

PM Narendra Modi & French President Emmanuel Macron enjoy the parade as the alphajets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
11/20
Image: AP

Military jets fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue for the Bastille Day parade.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
12/20
Image: AP

Celebrations are held in towns and cities around France, which are meant to celebrate country's ideals of ’’liberty, equality and fraternity.”

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
13/20
Image: AP

PM Modi has lauded France's support to India and the strength of ties between the two countries, as the nations mark 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
14/20
Image: AP

Indian soldiers march on the Champs-Elysees avenue. The tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces had 269 members.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
15/20
Image: AP

As PM Modi arrived on Thursday, India’s Defence Acquisition Council approved the purchase of 26 Rafales for the Indian Navy.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
16/20
Image: AP

Soldiers from the Foreign Legion march on the Champs-Elysees avenue. Indian and French soldiers have been actively associated with each other since World War I.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
17/20
Image: AP

Tanks roll down the Champs-Elysees avenue in a show of French military might.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
18/20
Image: AP

France’s parliament recently approved a multi-billion-euro boost to military spending through the rest of this decade, spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine and fast-growing global threats.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
19/20
Image: AP

During WWI, over 1.3 million Indian soldiers joined the conflict, with approximately 74,000 making the ultimate sacrifice and 67,000 sustaining injuries in the treacherous trenches on French soil.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Modi-Macron
20/20
Image: AP

PM Narendra Modi will conclude his visit to France on July 14 and is expected to announce crucial military deals between India & France.

