Last Updated:

In Pics: France Deals With Wildfire; Germans And Poles Face Mass Fish Die-off Amid Drought

European firefighters tried to put out a massive wildfire in France, while Germans & Poles faced mass fish die-off in river that runs between their countries.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Image: AP
1/10
Image: AP

Dead fish float downstream in the Oder River near Brieskow-Finkenheerd, Germany. Thousands of dead fish have washed up on the banks of the Oder River, which runs between Germany and Poland.

Image: AP
2/10
Image: AP

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a dead chub and other dead fish swim in the Oder River near Brieskow-Finkenheerd in eastern Germany.

Image: AP
3/10
Image: AP

On Wednesday, August 10, firefighters battled a blaze near Hostens, south of Bordeaux in southwestern France.

Image: AP
4/10
Image: AP

Horses graze near a fallen tree on the dried out meadow of a stud farm in Wehrheim, near Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, August 11.

Image: AP
5/10
Image: AP

Due to the dry conditions, large areas of grass in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, Scotland, turned yellow on Wednesday, August 10.

Image: AP
6/10
Image: AP

Colliford Lake, Cornwall's largest lake and reservoir in England, has a cut-off water basin with dead trees exposed, where water levels have drastically dropped, exposing unseen trees and rocks.

Image: AP
7/10
Image: AP

On Wednesday, August 10, a fire broke out near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux in southwestern France.

Image: AP
8/10
Image: AP

On Wednesday, August 10, firefighters observing a fire near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux in southwestern France.

Image: AP
9/10
Image: AP

With long, dry sunny spells expected over the next few days, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has issued a 'very high' risk of wildfires alert for southern and eastern Scotland.

Image: AP
10/10
Image: AP

As a summer of hosepipe bans and fire warnings continues, and a heat health alert is issued across much of the country, groups of people watch the sun set from a hill in Ealing, west London.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: 50-year-old Ukrainian risks her life to rescue wild animals from ongoing war

In Pics: 50-year-old Ukrainian risks her life to rescue wild animals from ongoing war
In pics, Daily life appeared normal while Beijing continued military drills in Taiwan

In pics, Daily life appeared normal while Beijing continued military drills in Taiwan