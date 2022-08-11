In Pics: France Deals With Wildfire; Germans And Poles Face Mass Fish Die-off Amid Drought

Quick links:
Dead fish float downstream in the Oder River near Brieskow-Finkenheerd, Germany. Thousands of dead fish have washed up on the banks of the Oder River, which runs between Germany and Poland.
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a dead chub and other dead fish swim in the Oder River near Brieskow-Finkenheerd in eastern Germany.
On Wednesday, August 10, firefighters battled a blaze near Hostens, south of Bordeaux in southwestern France.
Horses graze near a fallen tree on the dried out meadow of a stud farm in Wehrheim, near Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, August 11.
Due to the dry conditions, large areas of grass in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, Scotland, turned yellow on Wednesday, August 10.
Colliford Lake, Cornwall's largest lake and reservoir in England, has a cut-off water basin with dead trees exposed, where water levels have drastically dropped, exposing unseen trees and rocks.
On Wednesday, August 10, a fire broke out near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux in southwestern France.
On Wednesday, August 10, firefighters observing a fire near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux in southwestern France.
With long, dry sunny spells expected over the next few days, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has issued a 'very high' risk of wildfires alert for southern and eastern Scotland.