In Pics: Germany Stunned As Deadly Mass Shooting At Jehovah’s Witnesses Centre Kills 8

A gunman stormed a service at his former Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation in Hamburg, killing eight people before taking his own life after police arrived, authorities in the German port city said.
Police gave no motive for Thursday night’s attack. But they acknowledged recently receiving an anonymous tip that claimed the man identified as the shooter displayed anger.
Several people were wounded, including a woman who was 28 weeks pregnant and lost the baby. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the death toll could rise.
Witnesses say officers reached the hall, a boxy building next to an auto repair shop a few kilometers (miles) from downtown, while the attack was ongoing — and heard one more shot.
Police did not fire their weapons, but officials said their intervention likely prevented further loss of life.
Scholz, ex Hamburg mayor, lamented “terrible incident in my home city. "We are speechless in view of this violence,” Scholz said iin Munich. “We are mourning those whose lives were taken so brutally."
All of the victims were German citizens apart from two wounded women, one with Ugandan citizenship and one with Ukrainian.
Officials said the suspected gunman was a 35-year-old German national identified only as Philipp F., in line with the country’s privacy rules.
Police said he had left the congregation “voluntarily, but apparently not on good terms,” about a year and a half ago.
A website registered in the name of someone who fits the police description of the suspected gunman says that he grew up in the Bavarian town of Kempten in “a strict religious evangelical household.”
The website, which is filled with business jargon, also links to a self-published book about “God, Jesus Christ and Satan.”
Philipp F. legally owned a semi-automatic Heckler & Koch Pistole P30 handgun, according to police. He fired more than 100 shots during the gun attack.