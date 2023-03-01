In Pics: Greece Grapples With Devastating Train Collision As 32 Killed And 85 Injured

Quick links:
A passenger train carrying hundreds of people, including many university students returning home from holiday, collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in northern Greece
The crash killed at least 32 people and injured some 85, officials said on Wednesday, according to AP.
Multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames after the collision just before midnight Tuesday near the town of Tempe as the passenger train was emerging from a highway underpass.
Rescue crews illuminated the scene with floodlights before dawn on Wednesday as they searched frantically through the twisted, smoking wreckage for survivors.
Officials said many of the passengers on board the Athens to Thessaloniki train had been university students returning home after celebrating Carnival over the long weekend.
“This is a terrible tragedy that is hard to comprehend,” said Greece Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga. “I feel so sorry for the parents of these kids.”
After sunrise, rescue workers turned to heavy machinery that had been brought in to start moving large pieces of the trains.
Survivors said several passengers were thrown through the windows of the train cars due to the impact.