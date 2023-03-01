Last Updated:

In Pics: Greece Grapples With Devastating Train Collision As 32 Killed And 85 Injured

A passenger train and an oncoming freight train collided in a fiery wreck in northern Greece early Wednesday, killing at least 32 people and injuring nearly 85.

Greece Train collision March 1, 2023
1/10
Image: AP

A passenger train carrying hundreds of people, including many university students returning home from holiday, collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in northern Greece

Greece Train collision March 1, 2023
2/10
Image: AP

The crash killed at least 32 people and injured some 85, officials said on Wednesday, according to AP.

Greece Train collision March 1, 2023
3/10
Image: AP

Multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames after the collision just before midnight Tuesday near the town of Tempe as the passenger train was emerging from a highway underpass.

Greece Train collision March 1, 2023
4/10
Image: AP

Rescue crews illuminated the scene with floodlights before dawn on Wednesday as they searched frantically through the twisted, smoking wreckage for survivors.

Greece Train collision March 1, 2023
5/10
Image: AP

Officials said many of the passengers on board the Athens to Thessaloniki train had been university students returning home after celebrating Carnival over the long weekend.

Greece Train collision March 1, 2023
6/10
Image: AP

“This is a terrible tragedy that is hard to comprehend,” said Greece Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga. “I feel so sorry for the parents of these kids.”

Greece Train collision March 1, 2023
7/10
Image: AP

After sunrise, rescue workers turned to heavy machinery that had been brought in to start moving large pieces of the trains.

Greece Train collision March 1, 2023
8/10
Image: AP

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was to visit the scene later in the day.

Greece Train collision March 1, 2023
9/10
Image: AP

Survivors said several passengers were thrown through the windows of the train cars due to the impact.

Greece Train collision March 1, 2023
10/10
Image: AP

Survivors said others fought to free themselves after the passenger train buckled, slamming into a field near a gorge, about 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens.

