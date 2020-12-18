IN PICS: Italy ICU Nurse Couple Brings Family Love To Ward Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Quick links:
Nurse Glenda Grossi, right, quickly kisses her husband Maurizio di Giacobbe at the end of her shift in the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic.
Maurizio Di Giacobbe and Glenda Grossi place decorations on a Christmas tree, with their children from left, Tiziano, 4, Arianna, 9, and Flavio 10, in their house in the outskirts of Rome.
Maurizio Di Giacobbe holds his 4-year old son Tiziano as they place decorations on a Christmas tree, in their house in the outskirts of Rome.
Glenda Grossi leaves to work for the early morning shift, Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 while her husband Maurizio Di Giacobbe is at home with their children.
Nurse Glenda Grossi drinks a cappuccino in her kitchen early Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 at her house in the outskirts of Rome.
Nurse Glenda Grossi, second from right, talks with her colleague in the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital as she starts the early morning shift.
Nurses Glenda Grossi, left, and Roberta Conti, prepare to enter the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital.
Nurses Glenda Grossi, left, and Daniela Conti, prepare to enter the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital as she starts the early morning shift.
Nurses Glenda Grossi tends to a patient at the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital.
Nurses Glenda Grossi holds the hand of a patient at the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital.
Nurses Glenda Grossi, right, talks with her husband Maurizio di Giacobbe at the end of her shift in the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital.
Nurse Maurizio di Giacobbe checks his outfit in a mirror before entering the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital.
Nurse Maurizio di Giacobbe tends to a patient in a COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital.
Nurse Maurizio di Giacobbe reacts upon seeing that a patient's medical condition has worsened, at the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital.