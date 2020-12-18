Last Updated:

IN PICS: Italy ICU Nurse Couple Brings Family Love To Ward Amid COVID-19 Crisis

For Di Giacobbe family, the COVID-19 is trickier since mom and dad are intensive care nurses in the same COVID-19 hospital.

Written By Zaini Majeed
Italy ICU nurse
1/15
AP

Nurse Glenda Grossi, right, quickly kisses her husband Maurizio di Giacobbe at the end of her shift in the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic. 

Italy ICU nurse
2/15
AP

Maurizio Di Giacobbe and Glenda Grossi place decorations on a Christmas tree, with their children from left, Tiziano, 4, Arianna, 9, and Flavio 10, in their house in the outskirts of Rome.

Italy ICU nurse
3/15
AP

Maurizio Di Giacobbe holds his 4-year old son Tiziano as they place decorations on a Christmas tree, in their house in the outskirts of Rome.

Italy ICU nurse
4/15
AP

Glenda Grossi leaves to work for the early morning shift, Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 while her husband Maurizio Di Giacobbe is at home with their children.

Italy ICU nurse
5/15
AP

Nurse Glenda Grossi drinks a cappuccino in her kitchen early Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 at her house in the outskirts of Rome.

Italy ICU nurse
6/15
AP

Nurse Glenda Grossi, second from right, talks with her colleague in the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital as she starts the early morning shift.

Italy ICU nurse
7/15
AP

Nurses Glenda Grossi, left, and Roberta Conti, prepare to enter the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital.

Italy ICU nurse
8/15
AP

Nurses Glenda Grossi, left, and Daniela Conti, prepare to enter the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital as she starts the early morning shift. 

Italy ICU nurse
9/15
AP

Nurses Glenda Grossi tends to a patient at the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital. 

Italy ICU nurse
10/15
AP

Nurses Glenda Grossi holds the hand of a patient at the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital. 

Italy ICU nurse
11/15
AP

Nurses Glenda Grossi, right, talks with her husband Maurizio di Giacobbe at the end of her shift in the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital. 

Italy ICU nurse
12/15
AP

Nurse Maurizio di Giacobbe checks his outfit in a mirror before entering the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital.

Italy ICU nurse
13/15
AP

Nurse Maurizio di Giacobbe tends to a patient in a COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital.

Italy ICU nurse
14/15
AP

Nurse Maurizio di Giacobbe reacts upon seeing that a patient's medical condition has worsened, at the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital.

Italy ICU nurse
15/15
AP

Nurse Maurizio di Giacobbe helps a patient with a video call in the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital.

