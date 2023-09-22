Last Updated:

In Pics: King Charles Gets Football Jersey, Camilla Plays Tennis Amid Pageantry In France

Amid pageantry and politics in Paris, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla concluded their three-day state visit to France on Friday.

| Written By
Digital Desk
Britain's Queen Camilla plays table tennis as King Charles III as French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron, and Mayor Denis Mathieu Hanotin watch, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

Charles and Camilla didn't stay long — roughly an hour. They stuck to Saint-Denis' prettiest parts — around its centuries-old basilica and the adjacent town hall.

Paris Saint Germain's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi offers Britain's King Charles III a PSG jersey, Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

Britain's King Charles III addresses French lawmakers from both the upper and the lower house of parliament at the French Senate, Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Paris.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose at a plaque named after his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II at the Flower Market Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Paris.

Britain's Queen Camilla is welcomed by children Friday at the Bordeaux city hall, southwestern France.

Britain's King Charles III gestures towards children as he is welcomed by Bordeaux mayor Pierre Homeric (second right) Friday, September 22, 2023 at the Bordeaux city hall, southwestern France.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's King Charles III visit the Jardin des Plantes' tropical greenhouse during their visit to the Museum of Natural History in Paris.

Charles also spoke about his concern for the climate in his toast at an opulent state dinner in the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening.

“For a king in real flesh and blood to come to Saint-Denis of course can only help our image," said a resident of Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France.

