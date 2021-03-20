IN PICS: Long-dormant Volcano Erupts In Iceland Spilling Lava Down Two Sides

Quick links:
A long-dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life Friday night.
The volcano was spilling lava down two sides in that area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.
A small eruption so far, with two streams of lava running in opposite directions was captured in webcam images and videos.
The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away.
Volcanologists were still taken by surprise because the seismic activity had calmed down before the eruption.
A 650 foot of lava streamed down the mountain but no threat to urban settlement was determined.