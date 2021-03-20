Last Updated:

IN PICS: Long-dormant Volcano Erupts In Iceland Spilling Lava Down Two Sides

A long-dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland erupted, oozing out hot red molten lava and a thick plume of smoke.

Iceland volcanic eruption
1/13
Twitter/@aslaugarna

A long-dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life Friday night.

Iceland volcanic eruption
2/13
Twitter/@gislio

The volcano was spilling lava down two sides in that area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

Iceland volcanic eruption
3/13
Twitter/@gislio

Initial aerial footage, posted on the Facebook page of the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

Iceland volcanic eruption
4/13
Twitter/@agustolafsson

A  small eruption so far, with two streams of lava running in opposite directions was captured in webcam images and videos.

Iceland volcanic eruption
5/13
Twitter/@gislio

The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away.

Iceland volcanic eruption
6/13
Twitter/@gislio

The Department of Emergency Management said it was not anticipating evacuations.

Iceland volcanic eruption
7/13
Twitter/@gislio

The volcano is in a remote valley, about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the nearest road.

Iceland volcanic eruption
8/13
Twitter/@gislio

The Fagradals Mountain volcano had been dormant for 6,000 years.

Iceland volcanic eruption
9/13
Twitter/@Vedurstofan

The Fagradals Mountain volcano had been dormant for 6,000 years.

Iceland volcanic eruption
10/13
Twitter/@gislio

Volcanologists were still taken by surprise because the seismic activity had calmed down before the eruption.

Iceland volcanic eruption
11/13
Twitter/@Gommit

Volcano opening is now estimated to be 500-700meters long.

Iceland volcanic eruption
12/13
Twitter/@gislio

A 650 foot of lava streamed down the mountain but no threat to urban settlement was determined. 

Iceland volcanic eruption
13/13
Twitter/ @VTLAB_Joel

There had been signs of a possible eruption recently, with earthquakes occurring daily for the past three weeks. This image shows tremors.

