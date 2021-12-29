In Pics: Migrants Fleeing Conflict In Iraq Stranded At Belarus-Poland Border

Quick links:
In a forested area of Belarus at the border with Poland, hundreds of migrants line up to receive hot food and water.
Migrants have been stuck for over a month in the hopes of entering the European Union. Despite several failed attempts to storm the frontier amid the frigid temperatures, many still hope to enter.
“I don’t want to stay in Iraq because life there is difficult, even our life is dangerous. Our life there isn’t safe, as you see about ISIS, everything else,” Iraqi migrant Ahmad Rebaz, 27, told AP.
A large group of migrants, mostly Iraqi Kurds, has been stranded in Belarus at a border crossing with Poland. Most of the migrants are fleeing conflict.
EU has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of waging a “hybrid attack” against the bloc. Officials say he is luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with promise of EU entry.
EU says Belarus is using migrants as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation EU in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government.
About 600 migrants, according to the Belarusian Red Cross, are living at the Bruzgi logistics center as of late December.
Poland took a tough stance against the migrants’ illegal entry, reinforcing the border and pushing those attempting to get in back into Belarus. Polish approach was largely met with approval from EU.
Belarusian authorities have also criticized Poland and other European nations for mistreatment of the migrants, while playing up their own efforts to return them to their home countries.
As temperatures fall below freezing, life at the border becomes more and more challenging. In the heated warehouse, it’s still so cold.