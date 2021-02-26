In Pics | Mount Etna Erupts In Spectacular Show Of Power And Sound

Quick links:
Almost every year or so, the mighty volcano puts up a show of power and sound, drawing crowds across borders.
Mount Etna is the largest and the most active volcano on the entire European continent. It’s eruption this year, which has caught global attention, has caused neither injuries nor evacuation.
The present eruption saw all the molten lava rolling down the mountain’s eastern slope towards the uninhabited Bove Valley, which is five kilometers wide and eight kilometers long.
The flaming lava has been lighting up the night sky in shocking hues of orange and red since eruption. It has also attracted flocks of residents, volcanologists, travellers and journalists.
There's no telling how long this round of exciting activity will last, say volcanologists who work at the Etna Observatory run by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.