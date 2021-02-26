Last Updated:

In Pics | Mount Etna Erupts In Spectacular Show Of Power And Sound

Mount Etna, which towers over the Italian region of Sicily, erupted on February 16, spewing lava and debris. No casualties or evictions have been reported

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Mount Etna
1/6
Associated Press

Almost every year or so, the mighty volcano puts up a show of power and sound, drawing crowds across borders.  

Mount Etna
2/6
Associated Press

Mount Etna is the largest and the most active volcano on the entire European continent. It’s eruption this year, which has caught global attention, has caused neither injuries nor evacuation.

Mount Etna
3/6
Associated Press

The present eruption saw all the molten lava rolling down the mountain’s eastern slope towards the uninhabited Bove Valley, which is five kilometers wide and eight kilometers long. 

Mount Etna
4/6
Associated Press

The flaming lava has been lighting up the night sky in shocking hues of orange and red since eruption. It has also attracted flocks of residents, volcanologists, travellers and journalists. 

Mount Etna
5/6
Associated Press

There's no telling how long this round of exciting activity will last, say volcanologists who work at the Etna Observatory run by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

Mount Etna
6/6
Associated Press

Volcanologist Boris Behncke reckoned that after “gifting us moments of suspense” over the previous nights, Etna finally erupted in a way “those of who have worked in this for decades have"

