In Pics: Oslo Nightclub Shooting Jolts Norway Leaving 2 Dead, Dozens Injured

The Norwegian capital of Oslo fell prey to a shooting incident on Saturday. Soon after, authorities issued a terror alert.
At least, two people were slain while dozens were injured after a nightclub was attacked. Police later identified the suspected shooter as a 42-year-old Norwegian national from Iran.
Upon the advice of police, organisers cancelled a Pride parade that was set for Saturday as the highlight of a weeklong festival. It is not sure if the gunman targeted members of the LGBTQ community.
The Norwegian Police Security Service raised its terror alert level from "moderate" to "extraordinary". They have also launched an investigation into the same.
White roses are left on the scene of a shooting in central Oslo. Hundreds of people gathered to offer condolences to the terror attack victims.
Here, two women are captured embracing each other as they lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo.
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit visited the scene late Saturday to offer condolence.
Country's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, and Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl addressed the media soon after.