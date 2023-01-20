In Pics: Over 1 Million In France March Against Macron’s Plans To Raise The Retirement Age

Quick links:
At least 1.1 million people protested on the streets of Paris and other French cities on Thursday amid nationwide strikes against plans to raise the retirement age.
Emboldened by the mass show of resistance, French unions announced new strikes and protests January 31.
They are vowing to try to get the government to back down on plans to push up the standard retirement age from 62 to 64.
Macron said the measure - a central pillar of his second term — is needed to keep the pension system financially viable, but unions stressed it threatens hard-fought worker rights.
Out of the country for a French-Spanish summit in Barcelona, Macron acknowledged the public discontent but said that “we must do that reform” to “save” French pensions.
“We will do it with respect, in a spirit of dialogue but also determination and responsibility,” he added.
As Macron spoke, riot police pushed back against some protesters throwing projectiles on the sidelines of the largely peaceful Paris march. Some other minor incidents briefly flared up.
Paris police said that 38 people were detained as a mass of people thronged the streets of the capital despite freezing rain, the crowd so big that it took hours to reach their destination.
Retirees and college students joined the diverse crowd, united in their fear and anger over the reform.
In a country with an aging population and growing life expectancy where everyone receives a state pension, Macron’s government says the reform is the only way to keep the system solvent.
Unions propose a tax on the wealthy or more payroll contributions from employers to finance the pension system instead.
Polls suggest most French people oppose the reform, and Thursday was the first public reaction to Macron’s plan. Strikes severely disrupted transport, schools and other public services.