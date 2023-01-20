Last Updated:

In Pics: Over 1 Million In France March Against Macron’s Plans To Raise The Retirement Age

France’s Macron vows to press ahead with pension reforms that will raise the retirement age, despite massive protests.

Zaini Majeed
France protests
1/14
AP

At least 1.1 million people protested on the streets of Paris and other French cities on Thursday amid nationwide strikes against plans to raise the retirement age. 

France protests
2/14
AP

President Emmanuel Macron insisted he would press ahead with the proposed pension reforms. 

France protests
3/14
AP

Emboldened by the mass show of resistance, French unions announced new strikes and protests January 31. 

France protests
4/14
AP

They are vowing to try to get the government to back down on plans to push up the standard retirement age from 62 to 64.

France protests
5/14
AP

Macron said the measure - a central pillar of his second term — is needed to keep the pension system financially viable, but unions stressed it threatens hard-fought worker rights.

France protests
6/14
AP

Out of the country for a French-Spanish summit in Barcelona, Macron acknowledged the public discontent but said that “we must do that reform” to “save” French pensions.

France protests
7/14
AP

“We will do it with respect, in a spirit of dialogue but also determination and responsibility,” he added.

France protests
8/14
AP

As Macron spoke, riot police pushed back against some protesters throwing projectiles on the sidelines of the largely peaceful Paris march. Some other minor incidents briefly flared up. 

France protests
9/14
AP

Paris police said that 38 people were detained as a mass of people thronged the streets of the capital despite freezing rain, the crowd so big that it took hours to reach their destination.

France protests
10/14
AP

Retirees and college students joined the diverse crowd, united in their fear and anger over the reform.

France protests
11/14
AP

In a country with an aging population and growing life expectancy where everyone receives a state pension, Macron’s government says the reform is the only way to keep the system solvent.

France protests
12/14
AP

Unions propose a tax on the wealthy or more payroll contributions from employers to finance the pension system instead.

France protests
13/14
AP

Polls suggest most French people oppose the reform, and Thursday was the first public reaction to Macron’s plan. Strikes severely disrupted transport, schools and other public services. 

France protests
14/14
AP

The Interior Ministry said more than 1.1 million people protested, including 80,000 in Paris. Unions said more than 2 million people took part nationwide, and 400,000 in Paris.

COMMENT
