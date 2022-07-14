Last Updated:

In Pics: Parades, Fireworks, And Parties Mark Historic Bastille Day Celebrations In France

Bastille Day or La Féte Nationale is the biggest summer celebration in Paris, France marked annually on July 14.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
IMAGE: @ALBERT | KatruGuma/Twitter
1/9
IMAGE: @ALBERT/@KatruGuma/Twitter

Bastille Day is the anniversary of the famous 'storming' of the infamous Bastille prison in 1789- making it a turning point of the French Revolution.

IMAGE: @Ron Eisele/Twitter
2/9
IMAGE: @Ron Eisele/Twitter

It is celebrated as the most important holiday throughout France. From spectacular fireworks to a military parade, dancers & flags adorn the streets of Paris. 

IMAGE: @ALBERT | KatruGuma/Twitter
3/9
IMAGE: @ALBERT/@KatruGuma/Twitter

Festivities this year kicked off with a traditional French Army ceremony followed by a huge military parade. The Slovakian Army marched past the Grand Arch.

IMAGE: @Ministère des Armées /Twitter
4/9
IMAGE: @Ministère des Armées /Twitter

The French Air Force aerobatic team, Patrouie de France, overflew La Grande Arche, and Avenue des Champs Elysees during the Bastille Day military parade.

IMAGE: @Ministère des Armées /Twitter
5/9
IMAGE: @Ministère des Armées /Twitter

It was followed by the grand Estonian Army marching past a cheerful crowd.

IMAGE: @Ministère des Armées /Twitter
6/9
IMAGE: @Ministère des Armées /Twitter

The Polish Army held their flag high and marched to the tune of the band in spectacular coordination.

IMAGE: @Ministère des Armées /Twitter
7/9
IMAGE: @Ministère des Armées /Twitter

Troops from 9 neighbouring nations were invited to participate, including Lithuania who showcased discipline during their splendid march past.

IMAGE: @Jérôme Bastianelli/Twitter
8/9
IMAGE: @Jérôme Bastianelli/Twitter

At night, the beautiful Parisian sky lit up with bright fireworks. The show started at the Eiffel Tower on the Champ de Mars around 11 am.

IMAGE: @Jérôme Bastianelli/Twitter
9/9
IMAGE: @Jérôme Bastianelli/Twitter

The citizens also look forward to celebrating the day with picnics and free concerts. Parties take place on cruises along the Seine River under the illuminated sky.

