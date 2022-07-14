In Pics: Parades, Fireworks, And Parties Mark Historic Bastille Day Celebrations In France

Quick links:
Bastille Day is the anniversary of the famous 'storming' of the infamous Bastille prison in 1789- making it a turning point of the French Revolution.
It is celebrated as the most important holiday throughout France. From spectacular fireworks to a military parade, dancers & flags adorn the streets of Paris.
Festivities this year kicked off with a traditional French Army ceremony followed by a huge military parade. The Slovakian Army marched past the Grand Arch.
The French Air Force aerobatic team, Patrouie de France, overflew La Grande Arche, and Avenue des Champs Elysees during the Bastille Day military parade.
The Polish Army held their flag high and marched to the tune of the band in spectacular coordination.
Troops from 9 neighbouring nations were invited to participate, including Lithuania who showcased discipline during their splendid march past.
At night, the beautiful Parisian sky lit up with bright fireworks. The show started at the Eiffel Tower on the Champ de Mars around 11 am.