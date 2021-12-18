IN PICS: People Attempt To Bring Some Christmas Cheer In Germany's Flooded Ahrtal Valley

Quick links:
An illuminated Christmas tree leans against the window of a damaged house in Mayschoss in the Ahrtal. The region was hit by floodings five months ago.
A Christmas tree leans against a wall of a damaged house in Mayschoss in the Ahrtal valley where mud and debris still clogging the streets.
A Christmas tree stands next to shovels in the village of Dernau in the Ahrtal valley where people are trying to spark some festive cheer with Christmas trees.
A Christmas tree was seen against a damaged house in the village of Schuld in the Ahrtal valley.
A Christmas tree lies in front of a damaged house in Mayschoss. Flood took the lives of at least 200 people in Ahrtal valley.
A couple of men were seen relaxing after restoring the inside of a winery in Resch in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany.
An elderly woman walks on a partially destroyed cemetery in Altenahr in the Ahrtal valley that's best known for its vineyards and as a picturesque hiking destination.
Children have painted the wall of a house at Dernau village in the Ahrtal valley, with letters reading "maximum water height on July 14, 2021"