IN PICS: People Attempt To Bring Some Christmas Cheer In Germany's Flooded Ahrtal Valley

Residents in Germany's Ahrtal valley are making efforts to bring some Christmas cheer after the region was devasted by floods in the month of July.

An illuminated Christmas tree leans against the window of a damaged house in Mayschoss in the Ahrtal. The region was hit by floodings five months ago. 

A Christmas tree leans against a wall of a damaged house in Mayschoss in the Ahrtal valley where mud and debris still clogging the streets. 

A Christmas tree stands next to shovels in the village of Dernau in the Ahrtal valley where people are trying to spark some festive cheer with Christmas trees.

A Christmas tree was seen against a damaged house in the village of Schuld in the Ahrtal valley. 

A Christmas tree lies in front of a damaged house in Mayschoss. Flood took the lives of at least 200 people in Ahrtal valley. 

A couple of men were seen relaxing after restoring the inside of a winery in Resch in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany. 

A sign in a shop window reads "the Ahrtal lives" in Bad Neuenahr in the Ahrtal valley. 

An elderly woman walks on a partially destroyed cemetery in Altenahr in the Ahrtal valley that's best known for its vineyards and as a picturesque hiking destination. 

Children have painted the wall of a house at Dernau village in the Ahrtal valley, with letters reading "maximum water height on July 14, 2021"

An illuminated Christmas Tree was seen against the windows of a damaged house in Mayschoss in the Ahrtal valley. 

