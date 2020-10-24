Last Updated:

IN PICS | Quiet Friday Nights In Europe As Empty Streets Await Visitors Amid COVID-19

In much of Europe, city squares and streets were deserted and businesses witnessed lack of customers as continent is hit hard by a surge second wave.

Written By Zaini Majeed
(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A waiter clears a table at a cafe restaurant in Piazza Navona Square before the start of a curfew, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. 

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A nun prays on the near empty Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A waiter closes the terrace of a bar on the Mayor square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

lone man sits in front of a bar in the main party spot in the Alt-Sachsenhausen district in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A red heart carries a social distancing message in a near-empty Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Painter works at his studio at the Naviglio Grande district, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. 

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

A bartender wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus makes a cocktail at Strelka bar in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A drawing of a cross is placed outside an empty restaurant in Rome's Campo de' Fiori square, a popular evening spot of restaurants and pubs, to protest against the closing of the square, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The owner of a restaurant stands in the doorway of the his establishment in the Naviglio Grande district, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. 

(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

a mural created by street artist INO in the Psiri district of Athens, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. 

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A woman sits on the balcony of her home on the Mayor square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. 

(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

A view of restaurants, some with diners, others with many empty tables, near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Terrace chairs are stacked outside a bar in the historic center of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A man sits outside an empty restaurant in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. 

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People leave and enter a so called 'Spaeti', a late night shop that sells alcohol and tobacco, amongst other things, near the RAW area, a popular nightlife spot at the district Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

