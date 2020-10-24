IN PICS | Quiet Friday Nights In Europe As Empty Streets Await Visitors Amid COVID-19

Quick links:
A waiter clears a table at a cafe restaurant in Piazza Navona Square before the start of a curfew, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
A nun prays on the near empty Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
A waiter closes the terrace of a bar on the Mayor square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
lone man sits in front of a bar in the main party spot in the Alt-Sachsenhausen district in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
A red heart carries a social distancing message in a near-empty Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Painter works at his studio at the Naviglio Grande district, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
A bartender wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus makes a cocktail at Strelka bar in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
A drawing of a cross is placed outside an empty restaurant in Rome's Campo de' Fiori square, a popular evening spot of restaurants and pubs, to protest against the closing of the square, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
The owner of a restaurant stands in the doorway of the his establishment in the Naviglio Grande district, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
a mural created by street artist INO in the Psiri district of Athens, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
A woman sits on the balcony of her home on the Mayor square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
A view of restaurants, some with diners, others with many empty tables, near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Terrace chairs are stacked outside a bar in the historic center of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
A man sits outside an empty restaurant in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.