IN PICS | Rare Double Rainbow Shines Across The Swiss Skies To Light Up Spring Evening

Switzerland witnessed a double rainbow that spanned the sky on Tuesday and provided an awe-inspiring sight on the first day of spring.
Every year, during the Spring, several Swiss towns witness the mesmeric arcing of dual rainbow through the sky at once.
Residents stumble upon the amazing double rainbow that usually pans out in the skyline following the Spring shower.
A double rainbow was spotted by a resident of Nyon, in the canton of Vaud in Switzerland that gleamed colourful optics stretching from the shoreline.
A double rainbow was pictured during this year's spring evening as well in Switzerland on May 24.
The double rainbow sightings across Switzerland have been fanciful with optical rarities and two reflective light bands of colourful light rays one over the other.
Double rainbows create stunning scenes in the Swiss sky, and are the result of specific optical effects occurring simultaneously.
Raindrops act like prisms, bending and reflecting the sunlight that falls on them, causing a spectrum of colourful light to refract as it forms these dual rainbows across the Swiss sky.