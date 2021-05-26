Last Updated:

IN PICS | Rare Double Rainbow Shines Across The Swiss Skies To Light Up Spring Evening

Staggeringly 'rare', breathtaking 'double rainbow' pans out across Swiss sky during the Spring. Secondary rainbow interestingly has order of colours reversed.

Swiss spring 'double' rainbow
1/10
Twitter/@konstructivizm

Switzerland witnessed a double rainbow that spanned the sky on Tuesday and provided an awe-inspiring sight on the first day of spring. 

Swiss spring 'double' rainbow
2/10
Twitter/@LindaHuber19

Every year, during the Spring, several Swiss towns witness the mesmeric arcing of dual rainbow through the sky at once. 

Swiss spring 'double' rainbow
3/10
Twitter/@c_f_baumgartner

Residents stumble upon the amazing double rainbow that usually pans out in the skyline following the Spring shower.  

Swiss spring 'double' rainbow
4/10
Twitter/@RRakoto42

A double rainbow was spotted by a resident of Nyon, in the canton of Vaud in Switzerland that gleamed colourful optics stretching from the shoreline. 

Swiss spring 'double' rainbow
5/10
Twitter/@carlwharton

A double rainbow was pictured during this year's spring evening as well in Switzerland on May 24. 

Swiss spring 'double' rainbow
6/10
Twitter/@severeweatherEU

The double rainbow sightings across Switzerland have been fanciful with optical rarities and two reflective light bands of colourful light rays one over the other. 

Swiss spring 'double' rainbow
7/10
Twitter/@agbdrilling

Double rainbows create stunning scenes in the Swiss sky, and are the result of specific optical effects occurring simultaneously.

Swiss spring 'double' rainbow
8/10
Twitter/@Russian_market

This beautiful dual spherical arc was captured over Andermatt, Switzerland. 

Swiss spring 'double' rainbow
9/10
Twitter/@EstranoStrano

Raindrops act like prisms, bending and reflecting the sunlight that falls on them, causing a spectrum of colourful light to refract as it forms these dual rainbows across the Swiss sky. 

Swiss spring 'double' rainbow
10/10
Twitter/@germi92

The breathtaking sight appears during the Spring with a secondary rainbow that interestingly has the order of the colors in the bow reversed. 

