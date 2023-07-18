In Pics: Residents Evacuate As Homes Destroyed By Wildfires Outside Greece Capital Athens

Quick links:
Wildfires outside Athens forced thousands to flee seaside resorts, closed highways and gutted vacation homes on Monday, reported AP.
High winds pushed flames through hillside scrub and pine forests parched by days of extreme heat.
Authorities issued evacuation orders for at least six seaside communities as two major wildfires edged closer to summer resort towns and gusts of wind hit 70 kph (45 mph).
Greater Athens and much of southern Greece were on the second highest level of alert for wildfires Monday and Tuesday following a four-day heat wave that eased over the weekend.
A man tries to extinguish the fire with a hose near Loutraki 80 Kilometres west of Athens, Monday, July 17, 2023.
Before nightfall, water-dropping planes and helicopters tackled the flames near Lagonisi, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the capital.
The army, police special forces and volunteer rescuers freed retirees from their homes, rescued horses from a stable, and helped monks flee a monastery threatened by the flames.
On a visit to Brusssels, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the risk posed by wildfires this month as “extremely difficult” to deal with.
The second large wildfire broke out in a wooded area near the resort town of Loutraki, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of Athens.
A house is on fire near Loutraki. A children's summer camp and rehabilitation center for seniors were also evacuated in the town, local officials said.