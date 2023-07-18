Last Updated:

In Pics: Residents Evacuate As Homes Destroyed By Wildfires Outside Greece Capital Athens

Villagers were ordered to leave their homes as two separate wildfires fanned by strong winds damaged houses southeast and west of Athens on Monday.

Europe
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Greece: Wildfires outside Athens photos
1/12
Image: AP

Wildfires outside Athens forced thousands to flee seaside resorts, closed highways and gutted vacation homes on Monday, reported AP.

Greece: Wildfires outside Athens photos
2/12
Image: AP

High winds pushed flames through hillside scrub and pine forests parched by days of extreme heat.

Greece: Wildfires outside Athens photos
3/12
Image: AP

Authorities issued evacuation orders for at least six seaside communities as two major wildfires edged closer to summer resort towns and gusts of wind hit 70 kph (45 mph).

Greece: Wildfires outside Athens photos
4/12
Image: AP

Greater Athens and much of southern Greece were on the second highest level of alert for wildfires Monday and Tuesday following a four-day heat wave that eased over the weekend.

Greece: Wildfires outside Athens photos
5/12
Image: AP

A man tries to extinguish the fire with a hose near Loutraki 80 Kilometres west of Athens, Monday, July 17, 2023.

Greece: Wildfires outside Athens photos
6/12
Image: AP

Before nightfall, water-dropping planes and helicopters tackled the flames near Lagonisi, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the capital. 

Greece: Wildfires outside Athens photos
7/12
Image: AP

The army, police special forces and volunteer rescuers freed retirees from their homes, rescued horses from a stable, and helped monks flee a monastery threatened by the flames.

Greece: Wildfires outside Athens photos
8/12
Image: AP

On a visit to Brusssels, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the risk posed by wildfires this month as “extremely difficult” to deal with.

Greece: Wildfires outside Athens photos
9/12
Image: AP

A firefighter aims water with a hose at a house near Loutraki 80 Kilometres west of Athens.

Greece: Wildfires outside Athens photos
10/12
Image: AP

The second large wildfire broke out in a wooded area near the resort town of Loutraki, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of Athens.

Greece: Wildfires outside Athens photos
11/12
Image: AP

A house is on fire near Loutraki. A children's summer camp and rehabilitation center for seniors were also evacuated in the town, local officials said.

Greece: Wildfires outside Athens photos
12/12
Image: AP

Local officials confirmed that homes had been destroyed and badly damaged in both fires, reported AP.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Iceland turns into a fiery spectacle as volcano erupts in all its glory | See pics

Iceland turns into a fiery spectacle as volcano erupts in all its glory | See pics
Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant preps to release radioactive water into the ocean: In Pics

Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant preps to release radioactive water into the ocean: In Pics