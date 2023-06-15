In Pics | From Politicians To Soccer Fans, Thousands Attend Silvio Berlusconi’s Funeral

Quick links:
Italy’s political, business, and soccer elite bade farewell to former Premier Silvio Berlusconi with a state funeral inside Milan’s imposing Duomo di Milano on June 14.
Family members of Berlusconi attended the funeral. He died at the age of 86 on June 12 in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni was seen comforting Marta Fascina, partner of Silvio Berlusconi. Italy's PM also paid her respects to the former Italian Premier's family.
With Berlusconi out of power for more than a decade, just two heads of government attended the funeral: Hungarian President Viktor Orban and Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Forza Italia lawmaker Marta Fascina, his partner, kissed the coffin before it was driven away to the Milan suburb of Arcore, where he will be laid to rest.
In 1994, the media mogul founded a conservative party called Forza Italia. He named his party after the chants made by football fans - "Forza Italia", meaning “Go Italy”.
Thousands of admirers and soccer fans waved banners and chanted in the piazza outside. They paid their respect to the leader of the Forza Italia Party.
Family members of Berlusconi, daughters Eleonora and Barbara, and son Luigi acknowledge the crowd at the end of Berlusconi's state funeral and said: “Thank you for your affection.”
A flamboyant senator and leader of the Forza Italia Party, Berlusconi was always engulfed in controversy and scandal throughout his long political career.
Berlusconi was Italy’s longest-serving post-war Prime Minister, who came to power in 1994 and served two terms in 2001 and 2008.