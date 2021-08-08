Last Updated:

In PICS: Tragic Scenes From Greece As Wildfires Rage, Lead To Mass Evacuations

Wildfires are rampaging through some of Greece's last remaining forests for the 8th day, encroaching on more inhabited areas after burning scores of homes, land

Gloria Methri
Smoke spreads over Parnitha mountain during a wildfire in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles), northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. 

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as volunteers hold the water hose during a wildfire in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. 

Firefighters arrive at a burning factory in Kapandriti village, about 38 kilometres (23 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. 

A burnt Greek Orthodox chapel during a wildfire in Kirinthos village on the island of Evia, about 135 kilometres (84 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. 

People embark on a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometres (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Yatagan of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. 

A helicopter fills water from Marathon Lake about 36 kilometres (22 miles) north of Athens, Greece, on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. 

A helicopter drops water on fire during a wildfire near Malakasa, in northern Athens, Greece, on Saturday.

Wildfires rampaged through massive swathes of Greece's last remaining forests for yet another day Saturday, encroaching on inhabited areas and burning scores of homes, businesses and farmland.

People who fled their homes during wildfires are accommodated at an indoor hall in Chalkida the capital of Evia island, about 81 kilometres (50 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

