In Pics: Wildfires Char Hectares Of Land As Europe Battles Sweltering Heatwave

Triggered by a sweltering heat wave, forest fires have engulfed at least four European countries- Portugal, Spain, France and Greece. 

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Europe Fire
1/8
Associated Press

Triggered by a sweltering heat wave, forest fires have engulfed at least 4 European countries- Portugal, Spain, France and Greece. 

Europe Fire
2/8
Associated Press

Extreme temperatures have resulted in hundreds of deaths across southwestern Europe. Meanwhile, the blazes have also spread to neighbouring Morocco and Turkey.

Europe Fire
3/8
Associated Press

This photograph from earlier this week shows smoke rising from a wildfire in the mountains close to Mesudiye village, Turkey. 

Europe Fire
4/8
Associated Press

Here, smoke could be seen billowing from farmland near Landiras in Southwestern France. More than 800 firefighters battled two wildfires in southwest France, according to regional emergency services. 

Europe Fire
5/8
Associated Press

This photo from Portugal shows a young woman filling buckets with water for local residents trying to stop a forest fire from reaching their homes.

Europe Fire
6/8
Associated Press

A firefighting plane could be seen dropping its load on a forest fire raging in the village of Casal da Quinta, outside Leiria, central Portugal. 

Europe Fire
7/8
Associated Press

A forest fire reaches a line of pine trees in the village of Bempos, Portugal. Hundreds of firefighters have been battling blazes in the Southwestern country. 

Europe Fire
8/8
Associated Press

Here, local Portugueses residents are seen using garden hoses and tree branches to douse forest fires near their houses. 

