In Pics: Wildfires In Algeria, Other Mediterranean Countries Leave 34 Dead, Dozens Injured

Major fires raged in Greece, Algeria and other European countries, causing additional deaths, destroying homes and threatening nature reserves.

Wildfires in Algeria
1/15
AP

Fires raging through forests, mountain villages and towns in northern Algeria have left at least 34 people dead, with 23 of them in the coastal region of Bejaia. 

Wildfires in Algeria
2/15
AP

The Interior Ministry said that 80% of the fires, which started Sunday, had been put out, the daily El Watan newspaper reported. 

Wildfires in Algeria
3/15
AP

A ministry statement quoted by the paper credited uninterrupted mobilization of firefighters, the use of firefighting aircraft and a drop in wind and in temperatures.

Wildfires in Algeria
4/15
AP

Among those killed in hard-hit Bejaia were 10 soldiers encircled by flames during an evacuation, the Defense Ministry of Algeria said, according to AP. 

Wildfires in Algeria
5/15
AP

In neighboring Tunisia, the official TAP news agency reported one death, a school principal who died of asphyxiation from a fire in Nafza, in the northwest. 

Wildfires in Algeria
6/15
AP

That was one of several areas in Tunisia’s northwest where firefighters battled flames devouring forests, citrus and hazelnut groves as scorching heat made Mediterranean vulnerable to fires. 

Wildfires in Algeria
7/15
AP

Spain’s defense ministry said it will send Tunisia two firefighting planes and 27 military personnel, including crews and technicians from the Military Emergency Unit to help combat the wildfires. 

Wildfires in Algeria
8/15
AP

In other European countries wildfires advanced causing additional deaths, destroying homes and threatening nature reserves during a third successive wave of extreme temperatures.

Wildfires in Algeria
9/15
AP

The summer wildfires have struck countries across the region, prompting the European Union to expand its support. 

Wildfires in Algeria
10/15
Twitter/@Rainmaker1973

Meanwhile bodies of two older people were found in a home that had been consumed by flames near the Palermo airport, on the island of Sicily, which had been closed temporarily because of flames. 

Wildfires in Algeria
11/15
AP

Firefighters battled wildfires across southern Italy as searing temperatures continued to scorch Sicily, Sardinia and Calabria. 

Wildfires in Algeria
12/15
AP

Wildfire is burning several kilometers away from famous walled town of Dubrovnik, in Croatia's south along Adriatic Sea coast, where water-dropping planes and 100 firefighters are deployed. 

Wildfires in Algeria
13/15
AP

More than 500 firefighters continued to combat a blaze close to Lisbon, Portugal. The fire forced the evacuation of 90 people from their homes along with 800 farm animals.

Wildfires in Algeria
14/15
AP

Officials said that sparks from a brush cutter set off a wildfire on Gran Canaria island off the northwest coast of Africa.

Wildfires in Algeria
15/15
AP

Strong winds and successive heat waves have fueled vicious fires in Greece and elsewhere around the Mediterranean this summer.

