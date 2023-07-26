In Pics: Wildfires In Algeria, Other Mediterranean Countries Leave 34 Dead, Dozens Injured

Quick links:
Fires raging through forests, mountain villages and towns in northern Algeria have left at least 34 people dead, with 23 of them in the coastal region of Bejaia.
The Interior Ministry said that 80% of the fires, which started Sunday, had been put out, the daily El Watan newspaper reported.
A ministry statement quoted by the paper credited uninterrupted mobilization of firefighters, the use of firefighting aircraft and a drop in wind and in temperatures.
Among those killed in hard-hit Bejaia were 10 soldiers encircled by flames during an evacuation, the Defense Ministry of Algeria said, according to AP.
In neighboring Tunisia, the official TAP news agency reported one death, a school principal who died of asphyxiation from a fire in Nafza, in the northwest.
That was one of several areas in Tunisia’s northwest where firefighters battled flames devouring forests, citrus and hazelnut groves as scorching heat made Mediterranean vulnerable to fires.
Spain’s defense ministry said it will send Tunisia two firefighting planes and 27 military personnel, including crews and technicians from the Military Emergency Unit to help combat the wildfires.
In other European countries wildfires advanced causing additional deaths, destroying homes and threatening nature reserves during a third successive wave of extreme temperatures.
The summer wildfires have struck countries across the region, prompting the European Union to expand its support.
Meanwhile bodies of two older people were found in a home that had been consumed by flames near the Palermo airport, on the island of Sicily, which had been closed temporarily because of flames.
Firefighters battled wildfires across southern Italy as searing temperatures continued to scorch Sicily, Sardinia and Calabria.
Wildfire is burning several kilometers away from famous walled town of Dubrovnik, in Croatia's south along Adriatic Sea coast, where water-dropping planes and 100 firefighters are deployed.
More than 500 firefighters continued to combat a blaze close to Lisbon, Portugal. The fire forced the evacuation of 90 people from their homes along with 800 farm animals.
Officials said that sparks from a brush cutter set off a wildfire on Gran Canaria island off the northwest coast of Africa.