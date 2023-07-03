In Pictures: France Struggles To Contain Riots With 45,000 Police Deployed On Streets

Quick links:
As deadly violence gripped France, tens of thousands of police officers were mobilised in effort to head off widespread urban rioting following the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old.
As protesters set the public buildings and streets on fire, transport services were closed early to avoid being targeted by rioters.
A preliminary charge of voluntary homicide was brought against officer who pulled trigger on the teen by prosecutor Pascal Prache. "The conditions for legal use of weapon were not met," he said.
Despite French government's calls for calm and vows that order would be restored, smoke billowed from cars, garbage set ablaze in Paris suburbs.
French President Emmanuel Macron accused social media of playing a “considerable role” in encouraging copycat acts of violence.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said police made 917 arrests and more than 300 police officers were injured trying to contain the rioting.
Demonstrators set up barricades on the sixth night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting. Nearly 100 public buildings were damaged.
Minister Gerald Darmanin said number of officers in the streets would more than quadruple, from 9,000 to 40,000.
“The professionals of disorder must go home,” Darmanin said, adding there was no need for the emergency. He warned, "state’s response will be extremely firm.”
Bus and tram services in Paris area shut down before sunset as a precaution to safeguard transportation workers and passengers.
French President Macron said he would work with social media sites to take down “the most sensitive content” and identify users who “call for disorder or exacerbate the violence.”
French President Macron also met with mayors of 220 towns across the country as 297 vehicles were torched.
Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti warned that parents who abdicated that responsibility, “either through disinterest or deliberately,” would be prosecuted.