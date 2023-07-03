Last Updated:

In Pictures: France Struggles To Contain Riots With 45,000 Police Deployed On Streets

French President Emmanuel Macron accused social media of playing a “considerable role” in encouraging copycat acts of violence. 

Europe
 
| Written By
Zaini Majeed
France riots
1/17
AP

As deadly violence gripped France, tens of thousands of police officers were mobilised in effort to head off widespread urban rioting following the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old. 

France riots
2/17
AP

As protesters set the public buildings and streets on fire, transport services were closed early to avoid being targeted by rioters.

France riots
3/17
AP

A preliminary charge of voluntary homicide was brought against officer who pulled trigger on the teen by prosecutor Pascal Prache. "The conditions for legal use of weapon were not met," he said. 

France riots
4/17
AP

Despite French government's calls for calm and vows that order would be restored, smoke billowed from cars, garbage set ablaze in Paris suburbs. 

France riots
5/17
AP

French President Emmanuel Macron accused social media of playing a “considerable role” in encouraging copycat acts of violence. 

France riots
6/17
AP

Protests intensified as long-simmering tensions between the youth and the police resurfaced. 

France riots
7/17
AP

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said police made 917 arrests and more than 300 police officers were injured trying to contain the rioting. 

France riots
8/17
AP

Demonstrators set up barricades on the sixth night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting. Nearly 100 public buildings were damaged. 

France riots
9/17
AP

Minister Gerald Darmanin said number of officers in the streets would more than quadruple, from 9,000 to 40,000. 

France riots
10/17
AP

“The professionals of disorder must go home,” Darmanin said, adding there was no need for the emergency. He warned, "state’s response will be extremely firm.”

France riots
11/17
AP

Bus and tram services in Paris area shut down before sunset as a precaution to safeguard transportation workers and passengers. 

France riots
12/17
AP

Crowds also gathered at town halls across France to show solidarity with local governments. 

France riots
13/17
AP

Over the weekend,  the home of one mayor with an explosives-laden car.

France riots
14/17
AP

French President Macron said he would work with social media sites to take down “the most sensitive content” and identify users who “call for disorder or exacerbate the violence.”

France riots
15/17
AP

French President Macron also met with mayors of 220 towns across the country as 297 vehicles were torched. 

France riots
16/17
AP

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti warned that parents who abdicated that responsibility, “either through disinterest or deliberately,” would be prosecuted.

France riots
17/17
AP

L’Hay-les-Roses Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun said his wife and one of his children were injured and criticized the government for inaction. 

COMMENT