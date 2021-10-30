In Pictures: PM Modi Meets The Pope At The Vatican & World Leaders At Rome G20 Summit

Quick links:
At the G20 Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with PM of Canada Justin Trudeau & PM of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.
On the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
PM Modi interacts with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit.
PM Modi interacts with Joe Biden after the former's first in-person visit to Washington for the QUAD Summit on September 24, 2021.
At the Vatican City, PM Modi met with Pope Francis. "First meeting between an Indian PM and the Pope in more than two decades," MEA said.
PM Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues from climate change and poverty at the Vatican City.
"Productive discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations," said PM Modi
PM Modi was welcomed by the Italian PM Mario Draghi at the Rome Convention Centre ‘La Nuvola’ for the G20 Summit.
On the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.
On the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom.