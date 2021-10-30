Last Updated:

In Pictures: PM Modi Meets The Pope At The Vatican & World Leaders At Rome G20 Summit

At the G20 Rome Summit, PM Narendra Modi interacted with several world leaders. Also, PM Modi met with Pope Francis at the Vatican City.

Written By
Srishti Jha
PM Modi attends G20 Summit, meets Pope & leaders
1/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

At the G20 Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with PM of Canada Justin Trudeau & PM of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson. 

PM Modi attends G20 Summit & meets Pope & leaders
2/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

On the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi attends G20 Summit & meets Pope & leaders
3/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

PM Modi interacts with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit.

PM Modi attends G20 Summit & meets Pope & leaders
4/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

At the G20 Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi attends G20 Summit & meets Pope & leaders
5/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

PM Modi interacts with Joe Biden after the former's first in-person visit to Washington for the QUAD Summit on September 24, 2021. 

PM Modi attends G20 Summit & meets Pope & leaders
6/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

At the Vatican City, PM Modi met with Pope Francis. "First meeting between an Indian PM and the Pope in more than two decades," MEA said.

PM Modi attends G20 Summit & meets Pope & leaders
7/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

PM Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues from climate change and poverty at the Vatican City. 

PM Modi attends G20 Summit & meets Pope & leaders
8/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

"Productive discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations," said PM Modi

PM Modi attends G20 Summit & meets Pope & leaders
9/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

PM Modi was welcomed by the Italian PM Mario Draghi at the Rome Convention Centre ‘La Nuvola’ for the G20 Summit.

PM Modi attends G20 Summit & meets Pope & leaders
10/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

On the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres. 

PM Modi attends G20 Summit & meets Pope & leaders
11/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

At the G20 Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in. 

PM Modi attends G20 Summit & meets Pope & leaders
12/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

On the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom. 

PM Modi attends G20 Summit & meets Pope & leaders
13/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

At the G20 Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel.

PM Modi attends G20 Summit & meets Pope & leaders
14/14
PMOIndia_Twitter

PM Narendra Modi meets his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong at the G20 Rome Summit. 

Tags: PM Modi, Pope Francis, G20 Summit
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Lonely Planet's best travel destinations for 2022, Cook Island tops list

In Pics: Lonely Planet's best travel destinations for 2022, Cook Island tops list
IN PICS: In Haiti, gangs' grip on society leads to economic crisis

IN PICS: In Haiti, gangs' grip on society leads to economic crisis