Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met European Council President Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Rome. An extensive discussion covering trade and investment ties, climate change, COVID-19, global and regional developments was covered during the meeting between PM Modi and the European leaders.

After the meeting, Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter saying that the India-EU strategic agenda is 'on the right track'. The EU President revealed that the two sides had agreed to work on their trade negotiations and deepen their cooperation on climate change, innovation and technology in the Indo-pacific region. She also shared that the EU had congratulated India for its excellent progress on vaccination and for resuming COVID-19 vaccine exports.

Good to meet @narendramodi. Our 🇪🇺🇮🇳 strategic agenda is on the right track.



We agreed that our trade negotiators will start to work. We'll deepen our cooperation on climate including on innovation & technology



Looking forward to cooperating in the Indo-Pacific

I congratulated India for its excellent progress on vaccination and for resuming vaccines exports.



We need to join forces to help vaccinate the world and beat the global pandemic.

PM Modi also tweeted after the meeting saying that they had held wide-ranging talks on deepening the India-EU friendship in areas of trade, commerce, culture and environment. This was the first formal engagement of PM Modi after landing at Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome where was welcomed to the country by Italian diplomats.

Wonderful meeting with @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen and @eucopresident Charles Michel. We had wide-ranging talks on deepening the India-EU friendship, particularly in areas such as trade, commerce, culture and the environment.

PM Modi to visit Rome & Glasgow

PM Modi is visiting Rome, Italy and the Vatican City, from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom from November 1-2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In Rome, PM Modi will take part in the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit along with other G20 Leaders to discuss the global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change. During his visit to Italy, PM Modi will also visit the Vatican City to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on October 31, he will depart for Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) where he will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS). This will be held on November 1-2 with 120 Heads of States/Governments around the world in attendance.