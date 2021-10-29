In Rome, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi; Greeted By Huge Wave Of Indian Diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tribute to India's 'Father of the Nation'- Mahatma Gandhi as he arrived in Italy's Rome to attend the G20 Summit. PM Modi, who will participate in the G20 Summit scheduled for October 30-31, shared pictures in which he can be seen paying tribute to India's 'Father of the Nation', and asserted, 'The ideals of the great Bapu reverberate globally.'

"In Rome, I had the opportunity to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, whose ideals give courage and inspiration to millions globally," PM Modi said in another tweet about his visit to Piazza Gandhi. Surrounded by hundreds, PM Modi after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi took to the job of conversing with the Indian diaspora, as Sanskrit chants, 'Modi, Modi' reverberated in the background.

In Rome, I had the opportunity to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, whose ideals give courage and inspiration to millions globally. pic.twitter.com/fbaSOYjIr4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

PM Modi meets President Of European Council & Commission in Rome

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Rome and held an extensive discussion covering trade and investment ties, climate change, COVID-19, global and regional developments. This was the first engagement of PM Modi after landing at Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome and was welcomed to the country by Italian diplomats.

Official engagements in Rome begin with a productive interaction with @eucopresident Charles Michel and @vonderleyen, President of the @EU_Commission.



The leaders discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet. pic.twitter.com/Uvk4JLN5Ca — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 29, 2021

As part of his Italy visit from October 29-31, the Indian Prime Minister will be visiting the Vatican City, apart from Rome. In Rome, he will take part in the G20 Summit, and also have a one on one with the world leaders, including his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi to ponder upon the bilateral ties. PM Modi in the Vatican city will call on His Holiness Pope Francis.

Following this, he will travel to Glasgow, the UK, from November 1-2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third foreign visit of the Prime Minister post COVID outbreak. Before this, he visited Bangladesh in March and the United States in September.