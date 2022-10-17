In Russia's Yeysk, Military Plane Crashes Into Block Of Apartment Buildings

A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday, October 17. As per reports, the fighter plane, a Su-34 fighter jet, crashed into a block of flats in Yeysk, a city on the shore of the Sea of Azov, across from Ukraine.

Military plane crashes on an apartment building in Yeysk, Russia

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the pilots of the plane reported an engine fire while taking off for a training flight, causing it to crash in Yeysk. Both pilots were able to eject from the plane moments before impact.

Unconfirmed videos doing the rounds on social media showed a large fireball was visible upon impact, causing fires in the 9-storey building. A local official said the fires had spread across multiple floors and destroyed an unknown number of apartments.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)