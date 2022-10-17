In Russia's Yeysk, Military Plane Crashes Into Block Of Apartment Buildings

Quick links:
Image: Twitter
A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday, October 17. As per reports, the fighter plane, a Su-34 fighter jet, crashed into a block of flats in Yeysk, a city on the shore of the Sea of Azov, across from Ukraine.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said the pilots of the plane reported an engine fire while taking off for a training flight, causing it to crash in Yeysk. Both pilots were able to eject from the plane moments before impact.
Unconfirmed videos doing the rounds on social media showed a large fireball was visible upon impact, causing fires in the 9-storey building. A local official said the fires had spread across multiple floors and destroyed an unknown number of apartments.
(This is a developing story, more details awaited)