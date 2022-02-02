In Southern Italy, Archaeologists Discover Ancient Helmets And Temple Remains

Archaeologists have discovered two ancient warrior helmets, metal shards thought to have come from weapons, and the remains of a temple in the southern part of Italy, Velia, which was once a great Greek colony. As per the reports of The Guardian, experts believe that the helmets and metal fragments belonged from the Battle of Alalia in the sixth century BC when a Greek force of Phocaean ships defeated the Etruscans and their Carthaginian allies in a naval battle off the coast of Corsica. It's possible that one of the helmets was taken from the adversaries.

Archaeological digs, which began last summer on top of the city's acropolis, just below the visible remnants of the temple, have uncovered the remains of a rectangular temple of enormous scale, around 18 meters long and 7 wide and dates back to the 6th century BC.

The site likely held artefacts of offerings made to Athena

Massimo Osanna, who is the director-general of Italian museums told The Guardian that the site likely held artefacts of offerings made to Athena, the ancient Greek goddess of wisdom, after the Battle of Alalia. Following the war, the Greek colonists sailed to southern Italy, where they acquired property and established Velia, according to The Guardian. Osanna further said that the discoveries shed fresh light on the history of the mighty Greek colony.

Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said that the remains were discovered in the acropolis of one of Magna Graecia's most prominent cities, according to AP News. Magna Graecia is the name given by the Romans to the coastal areas of Southern Italy. Franceschini also said that they were dug up near the popular tourist site of Velia, which is located 40 kilometres southeast of Paestum, a popular ancient Greek temple destination. He also said that the findings underscored the necessity of continuing to invest in research.

Tiziana D'Angelo, the new director of the archaeological site

In the meanwhile, Tiziana D'Angelo, who is the new director of the Paestum and Velia archaeological site, was appointed by Franceschini last week, according to AP News. D'Angelo, who is 28 years old, is one of the youngest directors of a major Italian cultural institution. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, who now manages Pompeii, relinquishes his position.

