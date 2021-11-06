In Spain, 8 Camels And A Llama That Fled Circus Found Roaming Madrid's Streets

In what could be termed as a rarity, as many as eight camels and a llama were found roaming on the streets in Madrid on Thursday night. According to Spanish authorities, the animals escaped from a nearby circus, as reported by The Guardian. The animals were seen wandering around Carabranchel's southern district, near to the location of the circus. However, Quiros Circus, which owns the animals, blamed animal rights groups for the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Spanish national police said, "Several camels and a llama escaped from a circus in Madrid overnight this evening." They also shared images of the camels and Ilama along with the post. They further added that the animals were properly taken care of before they were returned to the circus' authorities. One of the circus's managers, Mati Munoz, expressed delight that the Bactrian camels, with two humps and thick, shaggy coats, have been caught safely. "Thank God, nothing happened," he said, adding that the circus had filed a complaint after learning that the electric fence surrounding the animals' enclosure had been cut. "We believe animals' escape was caused due to an act of sabotage by animal rights activists who protest each year," Munoz claimed as reported by The Guardian.

Varios camellos🐫🐫🐫 y una llama 🦙 se han escapado esta noche de un #circo en #Madrid.



Agentes de la UPR🚔 los han localizado y custodiado para que pudieran volver sanos y salvos.#WeLoveAnimals💙 pic.twitter.com/4bX5T9cICf — Policía Nacional (@policia) November 5, 2021

It is worth mentioning here that Bactrian camels (Camelus bactrianus) are a type of camel native to the rocky deserts of central and eastern Asia. They have an incredible ability to thrive in harsh environments. The vast majority of them, however, have been domesticated, reported the outlet.

Circus bear attacked trainer in Russia

Earlier in the month of July, a circus bear went wild and attacked a trainer at the Harlequin Travelling Circus in Russia's Berezovsky. The shocking incident was also captured on camera. The animal ran towards the female trainer, clawing at her legs as she walked into the circle wearing a scarf and cap. The animal walked into the circle wearing a scarf and a hat and dashed towards the female trainer and clawed at her legs. Two other trainers attempted desperately to take the animal away from the woman, who eventually slumped to the ground, while terrified children and parents looked on in fear. Following the incident, Animal rights activist Irina Novozhilova has now called for a ban on all circuses with live animals, which are still very popular in Russia. She believes that training these wild animals goes hand in hand with cruelty and circuses are always brutal to the point of insanity.

