In Spain, Six Killed After Bus Plunges Into Lérez River On Christmas Eve

Six people have been killed after a bus with 8 people on board plunged into a surging river from a bridge in north-western Spain on Christmas Eve, reported CNN. A total of nine people were on the bus when it fell but as per the driver's statement and the missing person's report, now the count is believed to be eight, said authorities.

After the incident, two survivors, the driver of the bus and a female passenger were rescued from the Lérez River in Galicia and rushed to the hospital, said authorities on Sunday, reported The Guardian. Further, Police have confirmed that the driver has tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

Bus plunges into river in Spain

Just after the accident, a witness, a motorist, made the first call to emergency services. The witness had noticed that the gap between the protective railing along the highway between the cities of Lugo and Vigo had been destroyed, reported The Guardian. Further, while making the distress call, the caller shared that he was not able to spot any vehicles in the river but said that the damage to the protective railing appeared to be recent.

Just after that, another emergency call was made from the vehicle where the victim informed that the bus had plunged into the river and was “filling up with water”, reported CNN. After the distress call, the rescue team rushed to the accident site and battled heavy rains and strong currents to reach the bus. However, the rescue operation got suspended in the early hours of the morning.

The leader of the region of Galicia, Alfonso Rueda, told reporters that the rescue search operation efforts were ultimately aided by a break in the downpour. “It is always awful to have to talk about an accident like this, but at this time of year, it is even more horrifying," Rueda said on Sunday.