In Sweden, 25 People Hospitalised After Powerful Explosion In Gothenburg

Around 25 people were rushed to the hospital after a massive explosion took place in a residential building in Gothenburg's Swedish city. The tragic incident happened on Tuesday, September 28 at 5 am in the center of the city, which caused a massive fire outbreak in neighbouring buildings. Nearly 150-200 people were evacuated from the scene and four people sustained severe injuries including three women and one man.

According to the Swedish news channels and public service radio SR, right after the explosion, the rescue team rushed to the site, while the firefighters dozed off the blaze after hours of hardship. As per AP, the cause of the explosion remained unknown. Meanwhile, the security officials have started an investigation into the matter and believe there can be no natural cause of such a "powerful explosion."

Many residents of the area woke up with a loud sound of an explosion causing a massive vibration in the whole apartment, and when they rushed outside their residence they found a cloud of smoke and fire coming out of a nearby apartment after a powerful blast. Meanwhile, many residents of the building jumped out of the windows and some climbed down the building after the blast. The operations manager at the greater Goteborg rescue service, Jon Pile told AP, "It was burning in several places in the property and in several apartments after the explosion. It was probably the loudest thing I heard. The whole apartment vibrated. The bed vibrated".

Meanwhile, the investigating officials said that there could be several reasons behind the explosion, including gas cylinders or some kind of explosive device planted by someone. Notably, the Nordic country has recorded a steep surge in criminal activity in recent years. Many gangs have been fighting against each other, using different ways of settling their scores. As per The Guardian, Sweden has reported the highest number of gun violence in Europe in the last few years.

