In Sweden, City Comprising 18,000 People To Be Moved 'building By Building' | Know Why

In Sweden, a small town would soon be shifted building by building to a new location. The town will be moved because of mining that has made it sink to the ground and damaged infrastructure including a school and a hospital. Mining in this Swedish town, named Kiruna, began after valuable minerals were discovered.

The town consists of 18,000 inhabitants located 125 miles above the Arctic Circle. Recently, it was reported that Kiruna was sitting on the largest known deposit of rare earth elements, which could be used to produce electric car batteries and wind turbines. Notably, Kiruna's fate has been entwined with that of its mine, operated by the Swedish state-owned company LAB, since it was founded in 1900, reported Mirror.

Kiruna shifting: The new project

The project to move Kiruna to a new home which is 1.9 miles east of an old town would be completed in 2026. One of the most important buildings that will be shifted is the iconic church which opened in 1912. It was described by vicar Lena Tjärnberg as "the living room of the community."

"It is very important to move the church for us and for the city. People are very happy about that... that the church is going to the new city, and is not going to be torn down." said the Deputy Prime Minister, Ebba Busch. Further. he asserted, "I think people are looking forward to the move, for the day when it is going to happen," Euronews quoted him as saying.

Notably, the mine in the region has been the largest iron mine in the world which could produce nearly 80% of the European Union's supply. Calling Sweden a goldmine, the country's Deputy Prime Minister, Ebba Busch has urged Europe "to learn the lesson" and not be dependent on one single country for gas as many countries have done with Russia.

Kiruna has become a victim of its own mining success because six Eiffel Towers' worth of ore has been extracted from the mine each day. This has caused land deformation on its western border, which is putting residents at risk as it threatens to swallow the town.

According to reports, cracks have been seen in the hospital and a local school which are no longer considered safe for its residents. Moreover, many residents have agreed move as they have been witnessing it as an opportunity for improvement, as per the Mirror report.