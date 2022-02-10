In Sweden, Feminism, MeToo Campaigns Blamed For Rising Violent Crime Rates Among Women

In Sweden, violent crime has surpassed drug offences as the most common crime committed by women sentenced to longer prison terms. According to the Swedish Prison and Probation Service, the majority of women at Sweden's two high-security prisons, Hinseberg and Ystad, are now convicted of violent crimes rather than drug offences, as was formerly the case, Swedish Radio reported.

Further, more detainees have been linked to criminal networks, according to the institutions. According to Swedish Radio, the average sentence for convicted women has grown over the last five years, indicating the rising rate of crimes committed by women. The number of girls in gangland surroundings has doubled since 2021, according to the Stockholm police, and instead of being passively exploited, women are becoming active perpetrators, the Swedish Radio reported.

Kicki Sehlstedt, a columnist for the newspaper Aftonbladet, said that it shows "Gender equality has reached perhaps the most macho-heavy environment there is." He further added that few feminists would celebrate it.

'Dealing with men who have high capital of violence...'

Catherine Gardell, a former criminal who now works as a crime prevention expert in Linkoping, attributed this tendency to the MeToo movement, which aimed to prevent harassment and empower women, the newspaper reported.

"Today, in all other contexts, young girls are told to stand up for themselves. If there anywhere women have been exploited in the past, is it in the criminal world. Now many are tired: Why should they keep their boyfriend's drugs, or hide things without making money themselves? Violent crimes become a natural consequence," Gardell told Aftonbladet.

Sweden became one of the epicentres of the global MeToo movement in 2017. Hundreds of petitions from women of various trades, ranging from church officials and opera singers to prostitutes, backed up a succession of high-profile charges against accused sexual predators in the Scandinavian nation over the period of many months.

Since then, MeToo has become a staple in Sweden's already largely feminist media discourse, as has the theme of sexual assault. Surprisingly, following the MeToo campaign, a number of women accused of sexual misconduct were found guilty of libel.

