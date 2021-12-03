In Switzerland's Geneva, 2000 People Quarantined For 10 Days After 2 Omicron Cases Emerge

After two instances of the Omicron variant were discovered at the International School of Geneva, Swiss health authorities quarantined 2,000 people for 10 days. A total of 2,000 people including campus officials and 1600 students have been sent to quarantine, according to CNN. According to the Genevan health authorities, the two Omicron cases are linked to a family with a member who recently returned from a vacation to South Africa.

Geneva health officials, in a statement on Thursday, said, "all those involved must also take a PCR test. Parents and siblings of the students concerned must also take a screening test in order to detect the possible presence of the Omicron variant as soon as possible. This is the first measure of this magnitude."

Switzerland to make COVID testing free

On December 2, Switzerland's National Council, the country's house of representatives, accepted a proposal to make COVID testing free once more. The plan, which was first proposed by the Greens, received a resounding majority in the National Council, according to several media reports. The idea will now be considered by the Council of States, Switzerland's 46-member senate.

On October 11th, the government began to phase away free testing in an effort to urge individuals to get vaccinated. With COVID-19 cases in Switzerland increasing again, the country achieved its highest one-day case total ever on Wednesday, and intensive care beds running out, testing may once again be offered free for all, Swissinfo reported. In addition to free testing, the idea calls for those who are tested in schools, workplaces, or nursing homes to have their Covid certificates extended if they test negative.

The World Health Organization stated on Friday that it had received no reports of deaths associated with the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. While speaking to reporters in Geneva, the WHO announced that it is gathering evidence regarding the Variant of concern as countries around the world scrambled to halt its spread. Despite the fact that an increasing number of nations are reporting infections with the new variant, no deaths have been reported to the UN health agency.

(With inputs from agencies)