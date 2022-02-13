In Ukraine, Citizens Seem Unconcerned About Possible Russian Invasion: Reports

As word of the bleakest White House briefing on Ukraine broke late Friday evening in Kyiv, the clubs and restaurants were as packed as any other Friday night, the mood remained upbeat, and anyone without access to a Twitter feed would have struggled to discern any feeling of impending doom. While US officials and the Washington media predicted an oncoming "horrific, murderous" campaign against Ukraine, hardly anyone in Kyiv was paying much attention to what appeared to many in Kyiv to be the latest in a long line of apocalyptic briefings.

There is no military mobilisation, according to journalist Sergey Panashchuk, and the Ukrainian administration is advising residents to remain calm. When asked about the attitude of locals living near the eastern border, the journalist stated that they are unconcerned and do not believe Russia will attack. He went on to say that it's partly because people in the east have closer ties to Russia, and the war has been going on for almost eight years, and people have become acclimated to it.

The streets of Kyiv, where light snow fell, felt like a parallel reality as staff at Washington thinktanks wrote of a brutal campaign to be started this weekend - one that would deprive Ukraine of power and heating, as well as take out the army's top command. The rising tension is becoming harder to ignore as other embassies announced the departure of most diplomatic employees and warned civilians to leave soon or risk becoming trapped.

'Ukrainians seem to be living a normal life'

Concerned consular personnel in Kyiv called American nationals in the city on Friday evening, advising them to leave immediately. People in Ukraine appear to be leading a regular life, according to Kyiv-based senior journalist Iryna Matviyishyn. The only alternative left for the Ukrainians is to stay and resist. She said, "For us the task to be ready and prepared and stay calm."

Moreover, on February 12, thousands of Ukrainians braved the cold to march across the capital Kyiv, waving flags and singing the national song to express solidarity in the face of a feared Russian invasion. Ukraine, which has been riven by an eight-year conflict that has cost the lives of over 14,000 people in its Moscow-backed separatist east, now faces the possibility of an all-out Russian invasion.

(With inputs from agencies)