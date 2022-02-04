In Ukraine's Donbass Region, Army's Preparation For Aggression In Last Phase: LPR

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Ivan Filiponenko, a military spokesman for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) has said that the armed forces of Kyiv have entered the last phase in their preparation for aggression in Donbass, Sputnik reported. Filiponenko informed that the commission of the Ukrainian General staff led by the Commander-in-Chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, has planned to visit the location of the Sever operational-tactical group in the "near future" in Donbass to assess the preparation of Ukraine's armed forces for an offensive.

Ivan Filiponenko revealed that he knew about the visit of General Zaluzhny through the undercover intelligence of the people's militia. He added that the visit of the commission has been planned to assess the combat preparation of the units for aggression. Filiponenko further insisted that their intelligence has noted the presence of media personnel from Estonia, the United States and the United Kingdom in areas of the 95th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as per the Sputnik report. He claimed that the commander of the 95th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been ordered to ensure the safety of film crews, which he stressed that they would show "the Western community aggression from Russia."

LPR head claims Ukraine moving troops

Earlier on January 31, Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) stated that Kyiv is moving heavy weapons and equipment to the southeast of Ukraine. Leonid Pasechnik told Sputnik that Ukraine is hiding the weapons and equipment from observers of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM).

Pasechnik stressed that their services and international observers have witnessed “active movement” from the Ukrainian side. He noted that in the past month, SMM recorded the movement of over a hundred pieces of heavy artillery to the line of contact.

Ukraine-Russia conflict

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have increased drastically in recent months over the Russian troops build-up near Kyiv's international border. The West has accused Russia of planning an attack on Ukraine; however, Moscow has denied the allegations.

The NATO and the US have held several rounds of talks with Russia in order to reduce tensions, but there has been no progress made in the talks. Russia seeks assurance from NATO to deny the membership to Ukraine and further wants NATO to not deploy weapons in Kyiv, according to an AP report. Furthermore, Russia seeks the removal of NATO deployments in Eastern Europe. The US and allies have rejected the demands of Moscow during a series of talks in January.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)