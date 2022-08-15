Independence Day: Indian Navy Personnel Hoist Tricolour Onboard INS Tarangini In Europe

As India celebrates its 75 years of Independence on Monday, the Indian Navy personnel onboard INS Tarangini hoisted the National Flag at sea in Europe. In the video, the Navy personnel, adorned in their ceremonial uniform, were seen commemorating the spirit of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Notably, INS Tarangini, commissioned in 1997, is the first Sail Training Ship of the Indian Navy.

#WATCH Indian Navy personnel onboard INS Tarangini hoist the national flag at sea in Europe #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/XLvQ3YT4R9 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

"Celebrating 75 years of Independence, the Indian Navy's warships hoist the Tricolour across 6 Continents, 3 Oceans & 6 different Zones saluting the spirit of Tiranga [sic]," the Indian Navy wrote on Twitter. The 75th anniversary of India's independence is being celebrated with zeal and fervour by the Indian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, Indian Navy ships conducted commemorative visits to overseas ports on every continent, except Antarctica, as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Each of these ports will host a variety of events and activities on August 15 in conjunction with the visit by Indian Navy Ships.

Indian Navy celebrates Independence Day with zeal & fervour

According to media reports, the flying of the tricolour atop these ships in front of prominent local dignitaries and members of the Indian diaspora would be the most significant activity. At the Commonwealth Memorial gates in London (UK), the crew of the INS Tarangini paid homage to the Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the two World Wars. Meanwhile, a formal wreath-laying ceremony by the navy ship crew and delegation is planned for Singapore's Kranji War Memorial and the INA Marker.

Further, the Indian Navy is also expected to join the inauguration ceremony of a memorial pillar in the Taita Taveta region's Battlefield area in Kenya's Mombassa city, where Indian soldiers battled and gave their lives while serving in the East Africa campaign of World War I. Along with battlefield tours, a travelling exhibit, and a Light and Sound display at Fort Jesus, the commemorative activities will also focus on the role played by Indian soldiers in World War One and India's struggle for independence, ANI reported.

