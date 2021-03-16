India And Portugal Are 'brothers,' Says IPU President Supporting Permanent UNSC Membership

The President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union President, Duarte Pacheco on March 16 addressed the members of Parliament at the Central Hall and expressed gratitude towards India for supporting Portugal’s election to the IPU. He also called India and Portugal ‘brothers’ before saying that he arrived in New Delhi to show the friendship between both nations. Pacheco noted that New Delhi and Lisbon have at least 500-year-old relations and lauded India as a democracy, called the nation inclusive.

“I came to New Delhi to show that you have a friend -- a special friend in IPU. This special relationship is not just personal. We have a special relationship between our two countries. Portugal and India have over 500 years old relations, so we know each other so better that I may say that we aren't just friends, we are brothers," Pacheco said. READ | Portugal: Number of wildfires, scorched areas falls by half

He added, "India is the largest democracy in the world and in all levels, from local to national, is looking to be more inclusive with more women and young people. India respects convictions, political and religious, of each person." READ | Portugal pauses use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Portugal supports India as permanent UNSC member

Pacheco further also expressed Portugal supporting for the reform process and the inclusion of India as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) stating that India is “an important player” in all fields “whose opinions are resected.” IPU President also said that India should get the deserved place in all international levels.

"I think India should achieve the place you should have in all international levels... In the United Nations, Portugal supports reform process (to the security council) and inclusion of India as a permanent member of the Security Council," he said before telling the members of the parliament that he “feels at home.”

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that India is the world’s largest working democracy and represents 130 crore citizens of the country and added that the Central Hall is proof of independence. He said, “In the last 74 years of independence, our democratic system has only strengthened. We are now celebrating 75 yrs of independence. This Central Hall is a witness to independence.”