India At UNSC Says Aid To Afghanistan should Be Based On 'principles Of Neutrality'

At the United States Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Afghanistan aimed at discussing the humanitarian crisis, India highlighted a range of critical and immediate issues including terrorism. India categorically highlighted that the foreign aid and financial help for the people of Afghanistan do not bolster the terrorist entities, nor should they get “support, tacit or direct, either from Afghan soil or from the terrorist sanctuaries based in the region.”

“As a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, recent developments, particularly the deteriorating humanitarian situation continues to be of concern,” a statement by India’s Permanent Representative to UN, Ambassador Tirumurti obtained by Republic Media Network read on Wednesday.

In the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, India that pushed for helping the Afghan population out of the humanitarian crisis as a longstanding regional ally, also pressed for the formation of a “truly inclusive and representative” government by the all-male Taliban cabinet; combating terrorism and drug trafficking; and preserving the rights of women, children, and the minorities. Highlighting India’s ‘historical friendship’ with Afghan people, and the UNSC Resolution, Indias’ ambassador to the UN iterated that India is “steadfast in our commitment towards humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.”

India, he said, has been at the forefront in providing help to the Afghan population as it was among the first countries to supply 50000 MT of wheat and lifesaving medicines, as well as one million doses of COVID vaccines to Afghanistan at the time of the looming humanitarian problem.

“We [india] has already dispatched three shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and COVID medicines. These were handed over to WHO and the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul,” India’s ambassador T S Tirumurti noted, as per the statement accessed by Republic Media Network.

Aid to Afghanistan 'should be based on principles of neutrality': India at UNSC

Furthermore, Ambassador Tirumurthi iterated, that India supports calls of the international community for aid to its ally Afghanistan. But access to humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan “should be direct and without any hindrance. We reiterate that humanitarian assistance should be based on principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence, and disbursement of the aid should be non-discriminatory and accessible to all, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political belief.”

India has been willing to coordinate with the global partners and stakeholders to enable expeditious provision of much-needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, stressed Amb. Trrumurthi. Although, he warned that terrorism continues to pose a serious threat to Afghanistan and to the region. He then cited the ‘Security Council Resolution 2593’ that clearly outlines the international community’s expectations with the newly established Taliban government.

“Resolution lays down the requirements in terms of the fight against terrorism, where it has noted the commitment of the Taliban not to allow the use of the Afghan soil for terrorism,” he asserted. Peace and Security, he stated, is a critical imperative to exist in Afghanistan for its future development. The security situation in Kabul has a significant impact on the neighbouring countries, including in India, and has a wider region with global implications, said Tirumurthi.