India, France Conduct Joint 'Exercise Orion' Drills, Rafale Jets Participate

The Indian Air Force's Rafale fighters have taken part in the ongoing Exercise Orion in France, an international military exercise in France. This would mark their first participation in an overseas drill. The Indian Air Force's first woman Rafale pilot, Shivangi Singh, would be representing the Indian team and actively take part in Exercise Orion, reported ANI citing the statment. However, this is not the first time that IAF has sent a woman fighter pilot for an international exercise. In January, this year, Squadron Leader Avni Chaturvedi went to Japan for the exercise Dharma Guardian. Taking to Twitter, the France ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain wrote: "France warmly welcomes the @IAF_MCC contingent that will take part in exercise #Orion2023 from today! French & Indian #Rafale jets will soon fly together in the skies of France." With the tweet, he also shared glimpses of the group, the Air Force base of the French Air and Space Force and the drill.

India and France - Exercise Orion

France and India commenced the military drill 'Orion' at Mont-de-Marsan, an Air Force base of the French Air and Space Force (FASF) on April 17. The drills between the two countries would be conducted from April 17 to May 5, 2023. In the military exercise, one would witness the IAF Contingent comprising four Rafale, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors. According to the Defence Ministry's statement, this would be the first overseas exercise for the IAF's Rafale aircraft. "Besides the IAF and the FASF, Air Forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States would also be flying in this multilateral exercise. Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the India Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces," read the statment. "Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets are likely to fly to France to participate in Exercise Orion being held at a French air base there. The wargames are planned to be held from the third week of April to May 5," said deference officials, reported ANI. Further, while acknowledging the military exercises, Emmanuel Lenain wrote: " As both the French and Indian Air Forces now fly Rafale jets, it opens up new levels of interoperability!"

As both the French and Indian Air Forces now fly Rafale jets, it opens up new levels of interoperability!@Armee_de_lair @IAF_MCC https://t.co/a2PCmAbweC — Emmanuel Lenain (@E_Lenain) May 2, 2023

Orion is the largest-ever multinational exercise being carried out by the French defence forces. The exercise has an involvement of their Army, Navy and Air Force along with their allies the US and the UK, reported ANI. Notably, over 7,000 NATO troops have taken part in the drill involving the land forces of their NATO allies. The Rafale aircraft, the latest fighters, have been inducted into the Indian Air Force and are considered the most potent in the entire Asian region. Further, 36 of these fighter jets have played a significant role in improving the country's operational preparedness along the borders with Pakistan and China.