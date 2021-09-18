India, QUAD To Play 'crucial Role' In EU's Plan For Indo-Pacific Cooperation, Here's How

The European Union (EU) stepped up its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region with the approval of the Joint Communication on the EU strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. QUAD countries, including India, are expected to play a crucial part in the implementation of the EU strategy that contributes to the Indo-Pacific region's peace, safety, and development while adhering to democratic and other rule-of-law values. The plan was entrusted in April 2021 and contains tangible steps to strengthen the EU Council's strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

The 18-page joint communication states that the Indian Ocean is seen as the primary gateway for Europe to and from Indo-Pacific economies. The cooperation strategy concentrates on the EU advancing on the execution of its networking agreements with India as well as with the assisting nations in creating a legislative framework and enabling the mobilisation of essential financing to boost communication among Europe and the Indo-Pacific. News agency PTI reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the importance of the strategy and stated that it will boost trade, investment, and connection while confronting shared global problems and upholding the rules-based world order.

EU's increasing partnership with India

India is expected to be crucial to the EU's cooperation strategy since the 27-member bloc will be resuming trade talks and beginning investment talks with New Delhi. The 18-page document revealed that these accords would significantly improve EU-India trade and investment partnership. Connectivity partnerships between the EU, Japan, and India would also be accelerated.

As part of the strategy, the EU will begin administrative cooperation in sectors that will promote green and digital transformations, similar to what the EU and India had agreed in May 2021. Altogether, the EU will strengthen its ties with ASEAN, Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, all of whom have their respective Indo-Pacific strategies.

EU would also collaborate with QUAD, made up of India, the USA, Japan and Australia on topics of mutual interest, including global warming, innovation, and vaccinations under the new strategy. It should be mentioned here that the EU strategy comes at a time India, the United States, Japan, and Australia will be convening their first physically present QUAD conference, since the COVID-19 pandemic started, in Washington, next week.

The strategy also suggested looking into options for EU member states to increase their naval operations to assist in preserving sea lines of communication and openness of passage in the Indo-Pacific while maintaining maritime safety. The 27 EU member states have said that they will increase their engagement with Indo-Pacific nations in order to respond to growing trends that threaten regional stability.

(Image: PTI/ AP)