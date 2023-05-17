India Reselling Russian Oil Triggers Top European Union Diplomat

European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borell said the EU needs to take strict measures against India reselling refined fuel made from Russian oil in Europe. In a recent Financial Times article, Borell wrote that there was a need to curb the volume of Russian oil being exported to India. “If diesel or gasoline is entering Europe ... coming from India and being produced with Russian oil, that is certainly a circumvention of sanctions and member states have to take measures,” he said.

"That India buys Russian oil, it's normal... But if they use that in order to be a centre where Russian oil is being refined and by-products are being sold to us... we have to act," Borrell said. “If they sell, it is because someone is buying. And we have to look at who is buying,” Borrell added. The EU foreign policy chief said he wants to discuss the issue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during their scheduled meet on Tuesday.

In the 2022-23 Indian fiscal, refiners from the country, who had previously been infrequent buyers of Russian oil due to transport costs, started importing significant amounts ranging from 970,000 to 981,000 barrels per day (bpd). This accounted for over 20% of India's total fuel imports. Further, Russia's leading oil producer, Rosneft (ROSN.MM), and India's top refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), have entered into a long-term agreement to significantly expand and diversify the oil grades supplied to India.

According to Borrell's statements to the Financial Times, any measures aimed at curbing the flow of Russian oil would need to be implemented by national authorities. Borrell proposed the possibility of the EU targeting purchasers of Indian refined fuels that are believed to be derived from Russian crude. This suggests that the EU could focus on addressing the issue through actions against buyers rather than directly intervening in India's trade practices.

Russian oil exports reached a post-invasion high: Report

Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, India witnessed a significant rise in its status as a major purchaser of Russian oil. This access to affordable Russian crude has resulted in increased output and profitability for Indian refineries. As a result, they have been able to export refined products to Europe at competitive prices, leading to an expansion of their market share in the region.

Prior to the war and the subsequent sanctions, Europe had consistently been the largest purchaser of Russian energy. The European Union had anticipated that an embargo imposed by a significant importer like themselves would exert considerable economic pressure on Russia. However, Moscow has managed to identify alternative buyers in Asia, enabling them to navigate the impact of the sanctions.

India, which relies on imports for 80% of its oil, had a relatively small share of 2% to 3% sourced from Russia. However, as oil prices surged in the past year, the Indian government gradually increased its imports from Moscow, capitalising on substantial discounts offered. According to a recent report by the International Energy Agency, Russian oil exports in April this year reached their highest level since the invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia seems to have few problems finding willing buyers for its crude and oil products,” the report added.