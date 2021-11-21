Indian And French Contingents Present 'Guard Of Honor' To Soldiers Killed In World War I

On Sunday, The Indian and French Army participated in Joint Military Exercise 'EX-SHAKTI', where both the armies visited the war cemetery in Marseilles. According to the statement released by the Military of Defence on Sunday, the Indian and French contingents together presented a Guard of Honor and paid their homage to commemorate the valour of the fallen Bravehearts. Notably, this was the same place where Indian soldiers of World War I were cremated. Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army said the contingents paid homage and "presented a Guard of Honour to the brave hearts".

"As many as 1,002 Indian soldiers of the First World War cremated in the Mazargues War Cemetery. Indian and French contingent presenting a Guard of Honour to the Bravehearts at the Mazargues War Cemetery, France," the tweet read.

Watch the video of the India & French contingent presenting a Guard of Honour:

Indian & French contingent presenting a Guard of Honour to the #Bravehearts at the Mazargues War Cemetery, #France. pic.twitter.com/PiMxFvUTl0 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 21, 2021

The exercise is being conducted in two phases

According to the Defence Ministry, the Sixth Edition of Indo-France joint military exercise "Ex SHAKTI 2021" started at the Military School of Draguignan, France with an opening ceremony on 15 November. The Indian Army contingent is being represented by a composite team of three Officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 37 soldiers from a battalion of Gorkha Rifles and support Arms. The training so far has focused on aspects of joint planning, mutual understanding of the conduct of operations and identification of coordination aspects required for jointly operating in a Counter-Terrorism environment under United Nations mandate, noted the statement. "The participating contingents have also been put through paces of combat conditioning and tactical training which included firing drills and battle hardening’ work sessions," read the statement released by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

"The exercise is being conducted in two phases which will culminate with a gruelling 36 hours exercise to validate the standards achieved during the two phases," added the release.

COAS MM Naravane also accorded Special Guard of Honour in Israel

Currently, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Israel for a five-day visit. This is the COAS's maiden visit to Israel and is aimed at strengthening India’s defence and security cooperation with the Jewish state. General MM Naravane who is on his first visit to Israel received a very warm welcome at Latrun. A special guard of honour from the Israel Defence was bestowed upon the COAS. General MM Naravane was gratified at the display of honour and complimented the personnel for an impeccable turnout and march parade. The COAS is scheduled to hold multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishments in a bid to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India.

Image: Twitter/ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY