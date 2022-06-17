India's UPI And RuPay Cards Soon To Be Accepted In France; MoU Signed, Envoy Confirms

After India was recognized as the “country of the year” at Europe’s biggest start-up conference Vivatech 2020, an Indian diplomat stated that India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay cards will soon be accepted in France.

Jawed Ashraf, Indian Ambassador in France, told ANI that India has already started the process in France by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Lyra Network of France.

Ashraf said that when he was the Ambassador of Singapore, he tried to launch Bhim QR and RuPay cards in the city-state too.

“We tried and successfully launched. Most of the merchandise are accepting UPI payments and RuPay cards. I strongly believe that we can do this in Europe also. We are trying to start UPI and RuPay cards soon in France. We will have to discuss this with the central bank, regulator, as well as companies here in France. In France, there is very less use of digital payment. But it needs to be integrated and seamless. It lacks efficiency as we have in India,” said Ashraf.

'Through France, India can push UPI to European Union'

He also shared his experience with the seamless and transparent mode of digital payment and how effective it could be in France. Recalling the time when he did not have the cash or cheque to pay a doctor, Ashraf said, I had to visit an ATM to withdraw cash to make payment."

“If UPI comes to France, it will benefit the people. If we share the benefits of UPI with the people of France, they will accept it. Regulators, banks, and companies will accept it too. If we implement it in the Bank of France, I think that we will also be able to push it for European Union,” Ashraf explained.

“We will have to start with France first. Some banks like BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, etc are having presence in India and they know the success story of UPI," the envoy added.

Meanwhile, Europe’s biggest start-up conference Viva Technology 2022 event has recognized India as the “country of the year.” The Ambassador said that both President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made digital technology more broadly the central pillar of the countries' strategic partnership in the 21st century.

(With inputs from agency)