Inflation In European Union Countries 'temporary', Monitoring 'essential': Paolo Gentiloni

'Inflation increase is likely to drop in 2022'

Addressing a Eurogroup press conference, Gentiloni predicted that the inflation increase is likely to drop in 2022. Furthermore, he mentioned that the price will decrease in 2022. Paolo Gentiloni suggested that the electricity prices have increased due to seasonal and other factors such as weather conditions and infrastructure maintenance. He highlighted the increase in the carbon price under the European Union Emissions Trading System. Paolo Gentiloni suggested that it represents about 20% of the overall electricity price increase. European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference mentioned that the inflation in European Union countries is temporary. Moreover, he suggested that monitoring inflation remains "crucial."

Furthermore, Gentiloni informed that the Commission will shortly present its analysis of the current situation. The commission will also explain the policy measures that need to be taken to reduce its impact. He highlighted the importance of measures that need to be taken with respect to the single market and state aid rules. The measures that need to be taken must be consistent with the transition to a decarbonised economy. Paolo Gentiloni mentioned that they discussed common euro priorities that are reflected in Member States Recovery and Resilience plans. He asserted that Greece is "seeing strong signs of economic recovery". Gentioni insisted that economic recovery was supported by the reopening of the economy and 'good tourist season'.

Image: AP