InItaly: Environmental Activists Block Road In Rome Calling For Action Over Climate Change

As part of their protest in Italy, a group of environmental activists have blocked a road in the capital Rome. Italian activities have been demonstrating calling for action to tackle the climate crisis. The activists from the group Last Generation, supported by Extinction Rebellion held the protest in Italy, reported The Guardian. The activists have claimed that they were 'slapped and kicked' by the drivers who had gathered along the Maglianella viaduct on the A90 motorway.

As per The Guardian report, the environmental activists have blocked the road in Rome for the eighth time in the last 10 days and eight activists were apprehended on Wednesday, 15 December. The Last Generation has staged the protest to pressurise the government to set up a citizens assembly in a bid to make politicians take action to address issues related to climate, as per The Guardian report. The assembly is reportedly planned to be established by the Italian government before the end of 2022, The Guardian reported citing Beatrice Costantino, a spokesperson for Last Generation.

Protests in Rome over climate change

Beatrice Costantino told The Guardian that they will again take this action until their demands are met and further revealed that they were even requesting a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other ministers. Costantino alleged that the government were making pledges about the environment, however, they were not doing enough to address the problem. Costantino claimed that they are taking these measures in order to have action towards the cause and even revealed that some of the drivers were supporting them in their campaign. As per the report, a blockade of road is planned for Saturday.

Earlier in October, climate activists and anti G-20 campaigners in Rome protested inactions by world's biggest economies on climate change. Activists from Future, Extinction Rebellion and other groups claimed that world leaders are not making enough efforts to tackle the issue of the climate crisis, reported EuroNews. Extinction Rebellion activists have been urging the government to bring greenhouse gas emissions to zero, by 2025. As per the EuroNews report, several Italian labour unions and laid-off workers from Alitalia, Italy's former national airline, and GKN automotive also took part in the protest.

