Inquiry Finds 216,000 Children Abused In French Catholic Church Since 1950

An independent inquiry into allegations of sexual abuse of minors by French Catholic priests, deacons, and other clergy uncovered 216,000 victims of paedophilia between 1950 and 2020, calling it a 'massive phenomenon' that had been buried under a 'veil of silence' for decades. Following global indignation over a succession of paedophilia charges and arrests against Church officials worldwide, the landmark report was issued on October 5 after two and a half years of inquiry.

When lay members of the Church are included, such as Catholic school instructors, the total number of child abuse victims rises to 330,000 during a seven-decade span. At a press conference, the president of the independent panel, Jean-Marc Sauve, stated, "Until the early 2000s, the Catholic Church demonstrated a profound and even cruel apathy towards the victims," AP reported. The committee was founded by Catholic bishops in France at the end of 2018 to bring abuses to light and restore public trust in the Church during declining attendance. It has operated outside of the Church. Sauve slammed efforts to protect clergy from paedophilia allegations as having a 'systemic character.'

The “vast majority” of victims, according to the roughly 2,500-page report, were pre-adolescent boys from a variety of social situations. According to the survey, “the Catholic Church, after the circle of family and friends, is the milieu with the highest prevalence of sexual violence.” Devaux also accused the French Catholic Church of cowardice, saying, "In this inferno, there have been awful mass atrocities, but there has been even worse, betrayal of trust, betrayal of morale, betrayal of children." According to Devaux, the French church is addressing the source of this systemic problem for the first time with this report. He went on to say that the aberrant institution must rehabilitate itself. He further added that the number of victims identified in the report is a bare minimum. The church must not only acknowledge incidents but also pay victims. The church must compensate for the harm inflicted by these crimes, and (financial) reparation is the first step, Devaux stressed during his speech. The Preynat affair prompted Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, the former archbishop of Lyon, to resign last year. He was accused of failing to report the abuses to civil authorities when he knew of them in the 2010s.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: Representative Image