Intentional Wildfires Destroyed About 1,000 Hectares Of Forest In Spain: Fire Officials

Spain, which is already struggling to douse the flames that broke out in summer, has again landed into trouble after a fresh wildfire broke out in Galicia, the northwestern part of the country. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the recent wildfires have burned nearly 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) of the forest. However, the fire authorities said an expected rainfall would give a respite to the Spanish fire crew involved in the massive operation. The authorities informed that the two of the active blazes in the rugged mountainous area of Galicia was "out of control."

Subsequently, the authorities ordered to close the roads as the humongous fire almost reached the densely populated area. The Spanish military informed that a brigade of 63 soldiers from the emergency unit was dispatched on Monday to assist the firefighters in extinguishing the blaze.

It was lit with a clear intention in various simultaneous locations: Regional minister for rural areas

As of now, the operation was being carried out by firefighters on the ground and four helicopters and four amphibious aircraft, added the military official. Jose Gonzalez, the region’s minister for rural areas, said that the fire started late Sunday past sunset when there was no chance for natural ignition. It was lit with "a clear intention" in various "simultaneous locations" on both sides of a river, he said.

"They knew they were going to cause a lot of damage," the minister said, according to Spain’s EFE news agency, adding that high temperatures, strong winds and high levels of air humidity made it very complicated to extinguish the fire.

Earlier, discarded burning cigarettes cause wildfire in Spain

Earlier in July, a massive wildfire broke out in the Costa Brava region of Spain, forcing the authorities to evacuate at least 350 people from home overnight. According to the reports, firefighters used water-carrying planes to control the fire which is reportedly ignited by some miscreants who had discarded the burning cigarette. According to the local police, the fire affected more than 400 hectares of forest and scrubland on the edge of the popular tourist area -- Cap de Creus natural park. It said that those responsible for the massive wildfire would face criminal charges. Vice-President Jordi Puignero said that the negligence of a single man would cost 50 years for reforestation.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)