International Day Of Zero Tolerance To Female Genital Mutilation: Everything You Need Know

February 6 is observed as International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). It involves changing or harming the female genitalia for non-medical reasons and is acknowledged on a global scale as a violation of human rights and the integrity of females, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Women’s rights curtailed by ceremonies

The tradition serves as a horrifying reminder of how women's human rights are curtailed by the ceremonies, rendered inferior by the idea that their sexuality exists just to satisfy men.

The International Day to End Female Genital Mutilation's (FGM) theme this year is "Partnership with Men and Boys to Transform Social and Gender Norms to End FGM."

What the UN has to say?

Owing to this the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy came together to reaffirm the EU’s strong commitment to eradicate female genital mutilation worldwide.

According to a statement issued by the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy members, female genital mutilation is a violation of human rights and a form of abuse against women and girls as FGM harms women and girls for their entire lives and has no positive effects on health.

“It affects over 200 million people worldwide,” the statement read.

“As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights this year, it is due time for women and girls to be free from violence once and for all. It is our responsibility to protect their right to safety and bodily autonomy. FGM must end,” the statement added.

From toddlers to teenagers, no one's spared

FGM is erroneously performed on young girls from infancy to the age of 15 for several cultural or social causes. FGM is a type of assault against women and girls that has serious long-term physical and psychological repercussions.

Girls who've had female genital mutilation experience long-term effects on their sexual and reproductive health in addition to physical concerns like excruciating pain, shock, heavy bleeding, infections, and difficulties urinating.

India’s stance

Female genital mutilation is a widespread issue that is also performed in India and a few other nations in Asia and Latin America while being largely prevalent in 30 countries in Africa and the Middle East. . Female genital mutilation continues to persist among immigrant populations living in Western Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

In 2018, a bench of judges led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi expressed concern over the harmful effects of the practice. According to Justice Gogoi, “FGM must be examined through the prism of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. And it cannot be forced upon them if they do not want it.

FGM is not yet a crime under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), so complaints are made under Section 326 (voluntarily causing serious pain), which carries a maximum ten-year prison sentence.

Done to achieve “religious purity,” says defendants

However, the defendants in the case, who are being led by the Dawoodi Bohra Women's Association for Religious Freedom, have argued that "khatna" (FGM) is the practise of circumcision to achieve "religious purity," which is done by both men and women in the community and is, thus, not discriminatory. They oppose a ban on the practice and reiterate that the right to perform religious practices is constitutionally protected under Articles 25 and 26.