International Workers' Day: Over 100,000 Gather For Labour Union Rallies In Spain

An estimated 100,000 people from Spanish labour unions participated in the May Day rally on May 1, commemorated as the International Workers' Day. According to the Sputnik correspondent, that reported from the demonstration in central Madrid, Spain’s two most prominent trade unions -- the Workers' Commissions (CCOO) and the General Union of Workers (UGT) led one of the largest marches for labour rights and justice from the historic Plaza de Cibeles to the Puerta del Sol square. Holding placards that read messages about protection wages and government pension, trade unions symbols and flags of the Second Spanish Republic, marchers flooded streets in Madrid and Barcelona.

Spain has witnessed an approximately 17 per cent surge in unemployment since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic due to government restrictions. Protesters appealed to the government to provide the struggling businesses and daily wage earners with European standards of work protection. May Day was observed across several European states including France, Germany, Bosnia, as well as Turkey, and London, where many demonstrations turned into violent confrontation with the security forces. Dozens of protesters were arrested in Istanbul, meanwhile in France police fired tear gas at the yellow vest movement and the Black-clad anarchists that hurled projectile, stones and objects.

[Credit: Matthias Balk/dpa via AP]

protests demand equal pay, minimum wage hike

In Spain, as opposed to France, protesters were seen marching wearing their masks and observing physical distancing as they rallied through the streets waving banners, and protesting silently. The largest demonstration was organised in the capital Madrid which was limited to 1,000 protesters due to the coronavirus and began at midday (1000 GMT). Chanting “Now it’s time to deliver”, demonstrators walked from the town hall to the city’s Puerta del Sol square demanding labour rights. The rally was attended by Spain’s labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, as well as many other government officials. According to the local press reporters, the union leaders Pepe Alvarez of the UGT and the CCOO’s Unai Sordo asked the government to honour their demands, bring labour reforms, raise the minimum wage, and ensure equal pay as the country reeled under the economic turmoil and businesses struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic.