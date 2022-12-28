Iran Criticises France For Crackdown On Kurds, Says 'violently Silencing Dissent Voice'

Paris witnessed massive violence on its streets on Saturday when police tried to stop protestors demanding justice for three people who were fatally shot in broad daylight at a Kurdish cultural center on Friday, December 23. In order to stop the protestors, police cracked down, using truncheons, tear gas, and riot gear against aggressive protestors who were throwing objects, smashing shop windows, and overturning cars.

همه اتهاماتی را که برخی رژیمها به دروغ به ایران وارد می کنند، خودشان در عمل در طول تاریخ و در تاریخ معاصر به شنیع ترین وجه در حق ملتها و مردم خود مرتکب شده و هنوز هم میشوند. سیاه نمائی علیه ج.ا.ایران، ماهیت واقعی مدعیان دروغین حقوق بشر را پنهان نمی‌کند. نفاق تا کِی! pic.twitter.com/eRPZfskGJM — Nasser Kanaani (@IRIMFA_SPOX) December 27, 2022

Iran reacts to French authorities' crackdown against Paris protestors

In view of the same, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson and the chief of the country's High Council for Human Rights have sharply reacted to the French authorities' hard crackdown against pro-Kurdish protestors in Paris. Certain regimes that level false accusations against Iran have themselves committed and continue to commit them against their own nations and people in the most outrageous manner," tweeted Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday. Kanaani accused Iran's Western critics and said they make "fake claims to human rights."

Why are Kurds protesting in Paris?

According to a report published by Sputnik, peaceful protests on Saturday turned violent after police officers began firing tear gas into the crowds after some protestors waved flags of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which French authorities consider a terrorist organization. This development came after a 69-year-old gunman shot three people belonging to the Kurdish community. The accused had been released from detention while a trial for his previous crimes against Paris migrants was pending. Meanwhile, the Kurdish community living in Paris believes that the police officials could have avoided this attack, and the French authority is against the Kurdish people.

France's heavy-handed crackdown on peaceful protesters proves the extent of its disregard for human rights. The French govt. violently silences the voice of dissent. Double standards vis-à-vis human rights have taken a new turn or what? pic.twitter.com/EQd9y3BC9W — Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) December 26, 2022

The Iranian Judiciary’s deputy chief for international affairs and secretary general of the country’s High Council for Human Rights, Kazem Gharibabadi, echoed Kanaani's call against the French government's response to the protest."France’s heavy-handed crackdown on peaceful protesters proves the extent of its disregard for human rights. The French government violently silences the voice of dissent. Does double standards in human rights have a new twist, or what?" wrote Gharibabadi on Twitter, along with sharing footage of Saturday’s violence.

