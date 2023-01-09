Iran National Detained By German Police, Suspected Of Planning A Terror Attack

German Police have detained an Iranian national over suspicion that he was planning a terror attack in the country on Saturday. The police authorities in the western city of Munster have reported that the 32-year-old Iranian national is believed to have procured considerable amounts of “toxins Cyanide and ricin”. According to CNN, the authorities are suspecting that the detained man was planning an “Islamist-motivated attack”. As per the reports, the suspect was arrested after the conclusion of a thorough investigation by the North Rhine-Westphalia Central Office. The central German authority is responsible for the prosecution of terrorism in the country.

The 32-year-old was detained from his flat on Saturday, he was residing in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, located in Western Germany, The Guardian reported. The German authorities have also detained another man who is reportedly the brother of the Iranian national. However, his involvement in the ploy is still not clear. According to The Guardian, the two brothers have lived in Germany since 2015.

Special Task Forces arrive in a fire engine to bust suspect

The report stated that the German Special Task Forces (SEK) decided to disguise themselves to conduct the bust. Officers arrived at the location in a fire engine in the middle of the night. The two men were then put into the waiting police vehicle which was on standby in the small shopping street. Citing the local media, The Guardian stated that it was the FBI that tipped off the German authorities and identified the suspected Iranian national as a sympathizer of the Islamic State terrorist group.

However, a German security source told local news agency DPA, that the detained 32-year-old is not believed to have been acting on behalf of the state of Iran. The source also described the detainee as a supporter of the “Sunni Islamist terror group”. The German Police have also claimed that the man intended to carry out an attack on New Year’s Eve, however, he was unable to go through with his plan since the did not have enough materials to do so.